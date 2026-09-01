US Open Breaks Record Since 2022 With Sharp Drop In Prices Due To Weather

The 2026 US Open is well underway, and stormy New York skies threaten to spoil a match at any moment. This inclement weather over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is probably why ticket prices have dropped drastically to their lowest since the 2022 season.

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As of September 1, 2026, the first round of the singles main draw is still ongoing. Interestingly, ticket prices have fallen by approximately 80% in the last 48 hours. Back in 2022, Arthur Ashe Stadium tickets were roughly $109 in the first round and well below $50 in the second round. For the first round of the 2026 US Open, the cheapest seats are going for approximately $40 or slightly above, which is a massive drop from recent years.

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Multiple factors may be contributing to these low prices. Rainy weather and a thunderstorm have been forecasted over the Queens skyline, and traveling to watch the matches may get difficult for viewers. Lower prices help attract greater numbers.

However, rain should not be a problem for Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium, as both boast retractable roofs. If rain threatens to interrupt play, the referee can make the call to close the roof and continue the match.

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Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest tennis arena in the world, is capable of seating over 23,000 fans and offers all kinds of viewing angles. The roughly $40 price tag reported by Ticket Data represents its cheapest upper-tier seats, though better viewing options are always available at higher prices.

On Ticketmaster, fans can find tickets priced at over $300 all the way to almost $700. Prices have also been subject to fluctuations throughout the day. Earlier on September 1, prices dropped to approximately $40 for the cheapest tickets, before rising later to $70 and then $80 for the evening session.

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Despite the weather conditions, the 2026 US Open remains one of the most important tennis tournaments in the world, and the stadium featured rather interesting matches during Round 1.

US Open 2026 Round 1 Sees Low Prices and Barn Burner Matches

On September 1, 2026, Arthur Ashe Stadium hosted some of the sport’s heaviest hitters across both sessions. The first women’s singles matchup of the day was between Madison Keys and Alina Korneeva. Keys led dominantly game after game and finished the match with a victory over her 19-year-old Russian opponent, heading into the second round with a final score of 7-5, 6-4.

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Meanwhile, the men’s singles matchup between Taylor Fritz and Darwin Blanch is currently battling on court. Fritz is leading with a 6-3, 6-2 score in the first two sets and remains ahead in the third.

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Coco Gauff is set to step into Arthur Ashe Stadium soon against Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez. Gauff is one of the most interesting young players in the tournament, having won the title three years ago in 2023 when she was just 19 years old. Now ranked No. 4 in the sport, she’s back in the main draw to test her will against the finest the US Open has to offer in what promises to be an exciting match for live viewers.

Finally, Alexander Zverev is also set to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Lorenzo Sonego. Zverev is the current world No. 2, while Sonego ranks at No. 89. However, Sonego is an extremely experienced player, and the match may turn into a barn burner, something even the rain can’t extinguish.