US Open Champion Taylor Townsend Back in Action Just 72 Hours After Career Grand Slam Glory

The US Open proved to be a memorable tournament for Taylor Townsend. While she wasn’t able to reach the later stages of the singles event and was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Aryna Sabalenka, the women’s doubles draw was a completely different story. She and Katerina Siniakova won their fourth Grand Slam title, completing the Career Grand Slam. But Townsend didn’t even get to celebrate the achievement to its fullest as she returned to singles action just days later.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The American signed up for the Guadalajara Open and began her campaign on Monday. She played Tatjana Maria in the opening round and racked up a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory. Though Townsend could have taken a break after the grueling US Open run, she seems to be determined to replicate her doubles success in singles. Having made a decent run at Flushing Meadows, she will be aiming to reach the later stages in Guadalajara.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Townsend’s path in the tournament is anything but easy. She is scheduled to take on the in-form Marta Kostyuk in the second round. Townsend has never defeated the Ukrainian and trails 0-2 in the H2H record. The two last played each other earlier this year at the Indian Wells Masters, where Kostyuk comfortably triumphed 6-3, 6-2.

This is a developing story…