US Open Crowd Turns On Drunk Heckler After Jakub Mensik’s Repeated Complaints

Jakub Mensik could handle the pressure of the US Open, but apparently not one spectator who refused to shut up. The heckling got so bad that Mensik repeatedly complained to the chair umpire, and soon the rest of the stadium had picked a side. With fans loudly chanting for the spectator to be kicked out, security finally stepped in and removed the distraction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mensik approached the chair umpire after finally losing patience with a spectator who would not stop talking. The fan appeared drunk and was loud enough to annoy both Mensik and people around him, turning simple crowd chatter into an obvious distraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the response from the crowd…

As the situation escalated, fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium could be heard shouting, “Kick him out!” Security eventually intervened with the spectator, while Mensik watched on. For a few moments, the tennis itself almost became secondary to the drama unfolding in the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip shared by @showfortennis offered a different interpretation of the incident, suggesting the heckling resembled the kind of chirping often heard around college tennis. The account argued that players who did not experience that environment may be less accustomed to dealing with particularly vocal spectators.

Whatever the intention, Mensik clearly felt the line had been crossed.

And this was not Mensik’s first run-in with a disruptive fan. During his second-round match against Terence Atmane at the National Bank Open, he again turned to chair umpire Greg Allensworth after a spectator repeatedly interrupted play from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allensworth didn’t leave much room for debate…

“Sir at the back of the court, the players have excellent coaches to get them through the match, so please stop. Thank you,” the umpire said over the microphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unusually direct warning immediately changed the mood inside the stadium. Rather than creating another confrontation, it prompted laughter from the crowd, while Mensik himself could only smile before turning his attention back to the match.

The timing made the moment even more interesting. Mensik was serving for the match at 5-4, with the game locked at 15-15. At such a delicate stage, even a brief distraction can change the momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mensik didn’t let it…

He held his nerve, finished the match on his own serve and walked away with the victory. Allensworth’s intervention appeared to have done its job, too, as the disruptive spectator quietened down.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mensik didn’t have the last laugh at the US Open!

Learner Tien clinches a historic win against Jakub Mensik

Jakub Mensik was two points from taking control. Learner Tien was staring at another tough night. Somehow, the American turned the match around—and into a piece of US Open history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tien battled back from two sets to one down to defeat Mensik 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 and reach the US Open fourth round for the first time. The win also made him the youngest American man to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick in 2002.

And considering how close Tien came to losing, the achievement feels even bigger…



Mensik had taken the third set and appeared to be pulling away early in the fourth. The Czech led 2-0 and had a 40-15 advantage, putting Tien under enormous pressure. But instead of letting the match slip away, the American found another gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Point by point, Tien chipped away at Mensik’s advantage. The momentum shifted, the crowd grew louder, and suddenly the match was heading toward a deciding set.



Tien never looked overwhelmed by the occasion. Even when Mensik had the upper hand, he stayed composed and kept grinding. By the fifth set, that calmness became one of his biggest weapons. He eventually closed out the four-hour battle 6-4, pumping his fists as the Armstrong Stadium crowd erupted.

For Tien, it was more than just another victory. It was his first trip to the US Open Round of 16… and his sixth win over a Top-20 opponent in 2026.



It also continued an extraordinary trend in five-set matches. Tien is now 5-0 in his career in five-setters, a record that says plenty about his ability to stay in the fight when matches become physically and mentally demanding. ‘It’s Tien Time.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old’s rise has perhaps flown slightly under the radar compared with fellow members of the 21-and-under generation such as Arthur Fils, Joao Fonseca and Mensik. But the American is steadily forcing his way into that conversation.

Coached by former French Open champion Michael Chang, Tien has continued to sharpen a game that already possesses plenty of variety and composure. His serve remains an area for improvement, but the rest of his game is increasingly difficult to overlook.

And after the win, Tien made sure to share the moment with the fans who helped carry him through it.



“I wanna thank everyone here for staying this late. I think if this stadium was empty I’m really not sure if I’d win this match tonight. I’m very, very grateful for everyone who stayed tonight.”



The crowd stayed. Tien stayed in the fight. And now, he has a place in US Open history. But that Jakub Mensik mid-match moment perhaps somewhere overshadowed the American’s emphatic triumph.