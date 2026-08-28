US Open Finalist Kei Nishikori Ends Career With Emotional Message After Qualifying Loss

Kei Nishikori’s Grand Slam career has come to an end at the very tournament that made his name, the 2014 US Open finalist eliminated in the final round of qualifying by fellow Japanese player Rei Sakamoto, 6-4, 7-6, just one win short of a main-draw return.

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Nishikori, who had received a wildcard into qualifying after failing to secure one for the main draw, battled through his first two rounds, beating 16th seed Sebastian Ofner in three sets and 16-year-old American Michael Antonius 6-4, 6-4, before falling to his 20-year-old compatriot. Speaking afterwards, the 36-year-old reflected on the week with more pride than disappointment.

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“I’m grateful that I had the chance to play this week. Played three great matches. Not happy to lose, but it’s nice for Rei, who is the next Japanese superstar. I hope he can make the top 10 soon,” he said.

Sakamoto, who idolised Nishikori growing up, was visibly emotional about facing and beating him.

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“I watched him reach the final here. I was still 8 years old. He is my idol. Most of the people follow tennis in Japan because of him. He is a superstar,” he said.

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Nishikori, the five-setter machine, did not just reach the finals in 2014 but even the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018. He had announced earlier this year that 2026 would be his last season, marking his final Grand Slam appearance and closing out a 14th trip to Flushing Meadows.

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This is a developing story…