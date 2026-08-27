US Open Halts All Matches Abruptly As Unexpected Conditions Emerge

Just when everyone thought the qualifiers for the US Open were almost through, an interruption derailed everything. Things have taken a turn for the worse at Flushing Meadows, and players were removed from the court, due to a sudden disruption.

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“The last round of US Open qualifying matches is delayed due to rain,” reported edgeAI on X, and it was said that there will be no play un til 11:30 AM EST. But it got worse as a few hours later, they posted, “No play for another hour or so (estimate) at the US Open final round of qualifying.”

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Rain has disrupted the final day of US Open qualifying, leaving several players waiting on the sidelines.

Qinwen Zheng was facing Elena Pridankina when rain stopped their third-round match Thursday afternoon. Jacob Fearnley, Coleman Wong, Robin Montgomery, and Gabriela Knutson were among others who have been caught in this mess.

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Zheng reached the final qualifying round after beating Clara Burel 6-1, 7-5 on Wednesday. Fearnley was battling Jurij Rodionov, while Wong faced Dusan Lajovic.

Qualifying was scheduled to end Thursday, with 16 men and 16 women earning a place in the main draw. Now, every remaining match must fit into a shrinking window before the tournament begins on Sunday.

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The latest reports suggested play would not resume before 3 p.m. local time as rain continued to pour.

Thursday’s forecast carried a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with a flood watch covering Queens and nearby areas. Friday looked better, but there was still a 30% chance of storms, and that could complicate the schedule. If qualifying matches run late, some players could have less recovery time before their first game as the main competition starts.

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That becomes important for Zheng and others who have already played multiple games this week. And if unsettled weather continues into the main draw, organizers could face even tighter scheduling and pressure. For players chasing their place, the weather has suddenly become an opponent they hadn’t expected to face.



This is a developing story…