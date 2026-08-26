US Open Introduces Crucial Change as Electronic Line-Calling Faces Scrutiny

The electronic line-calling system has become increasingly unreliable in recent years and currently faces massive scrutiny across the professional tennis landscape. Tournament organizers are actively seeking supplementary technologies to eliminate officiating mistakes regarding baseline boundaries. The US Open recently adopted a brand new visual method to address the sharp criticism directed at the automated system. That specific technological upgrade directly alters the on-court hardware for the current tournament.

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Organizers are utilizing flashing red lights attached directly to the net posts to visually signal out calls this year. These vivid lights instantly flash the moment the electronic system officially rules a shot out of bounds. The technology was previously tested earlier this year at the United Cup and the Australian Open with highly efficient results. Implementing this visual confirmation provides a much more dynamic viewing experience for the live audience.

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This system was first used earlier this year at the United Cup, and the Australian Open also adopted it, seeing its efficiency. The main reason why this system is starting to be used by more tournaments is that it provides clear visual confirmation of line calls. It makes the review process more dynamic for the spectators watching the matches.

It helps them see the outcome of close calls without waiting for the judgment of the human line judges. Overall, this system doesn’t just help in enhancing the atmosphere, but also helps in better and clearer officiating.

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So glad #USOpen is using the Australian-style red lights on net posts to give a visual indicator of "out" calls.Sorely needed year-round in this era of electronic line calling ambiguity.— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 25, 2026

The electronic line calling system is also in place at the US Open. In fact, it was the first Grand Slam to introduce it back in 2006. But it was only by 2021 that the electronic line system started to be used on all courts of the tournament. The system was introduced to ensure fairness for all the players.

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With the system being used on all the courts, it resulted in the removal of most of the on-court line judges by 2022. The technology has been widely used by tournaments all around the world and was considered to be quite reliable at first. But the case isn’t the same anymore, and the electronic line system has faced criticism from players and officials alike in recent times.

Multiple prominent players have criticized the electronic line-calling system

Elena Rybakina firmly stated earlier this year that she lacks any trust in the automated system. Her harsh remarks followed a controversial incident at the Madrid Open where her opponent, Qinwen Zheng, was incorrectly awarded an ace. Rybakina pointed to the clear mark on the clay court and begged chair umpire Julie Kjendlie to leave her seat to inspect the physical evidence. The umpire refused to override the automated judgment, prompting an angry verbal response from the Kazakh star.

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“The system is wrong, this is not a joke,” she told the official. “Well with this thing, I won’t trust it at all, because there was no mark even close to what the TV showed.”

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Alexander Zverev shares that exact same disdain for the technology following multiple controversial incidents at the Caja Magica. The German star was previously so convinced an automated call was wrong that he pulled out his phone to photograph a ball mark against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. A similar dispute occurred during a recent match against Terence Atmane.

Zverev hurled his arms in the air after the automated system ruled a blatantly deep shot from Atmane as in bounds.

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“How is it possible? They should be able to go down to see the bite if there is a mistake like this,” Zverev yelled during a furious confrontation with the chair umpire.

He continued aggressively challenging the ruling while standing near the baseline. “It went by a lot; it was not even close, on a field of dust. They should change the rule. Of course, you can’t see anything from there; you’re 20 meters away. You can’t believe it, the rule has to change.”

The electronic line-calling technology is notoriously unreliable on unpredictable clay courts. The French Open completely refuses to adopt the automated system and strictly trusts human line judges to make the initial calls. When a player challenges a call at Roland Garros, the chair umpire physically inspects the mark left in the crushed brick to make the final authoritative decision. The US Open will rely on its newly installed red light system to prevent similar controversies as the 2026 Grand Slam continues in New York this August.