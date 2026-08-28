US Open Matches Featuring Former Champion Postponed After Chaotic Conditions

The US Open draw is out, but it is far from complete, as the qualifiers and lucky losers have yet to be placed. Qualifying was all set to finish in New York on Thursday, August 27, but constant rain throughout the day meant only a handful of matches were completed, and some had to be stopped midway, with the organizers taking the only step they could.

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All the remaining final round qualifying fixtures were postponed to Friday (August 28), with some high-profile names set to come on court. The day will see a total of twenty-three qualifying matches played across fourteen outer courts, including eleven men’s singles matches and twelve women’s singles matches, with all courts starting at 11 A.M.

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The qualifying line-up on Friday is star-studded, with a former Flushing Meadows champion set to take the court. 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu will take on Tamara Zidansek in her final qualifying round, whereas 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori will also attempt a main draw entry in what would be his last Grand Slam of his career, as he is set to take on compatriot Rei Sakamoto in the final qualifying match.

Of the scheduled matches, four were stopped mid-match on Thursday when the skies opened, and they will resume on Friday. Of those, the most notable match is that of Zheng Qinwen and Elena Pridankina. While Zheng made a fast start, winning the first set 6-4, the match ended with the Russian holding a 5-2 lead in the second set and looking determined to take the match into a deciding set.

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Of the qualifiers who have gone through, the most notable is Grigor Dimitrov, who earned his main-draw entry after his final qualifying opponent, Otto Virtanen, withdrew from the match due to injury. The former World No.3 missed playing in New York last year due to the pectoral injury he suffered in his match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

The local fans would be hopeful that the American qualifiers would put on a strong show on the final qualifying day and strengthen the American contingent in both the men’s and women’s main draws.

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Fans Will Urge the American Players to Get Over the Line on the Final Qualifying Day at the US Open

As it stands, there are seventeen American players in the men’s draw, and twenty American players who are in the women’s draw at the 2026 US Open. Of them, seven women and six men are seeded and are the best hope of securing the titles for the home crowd, who will hope that some of the lower-ranked American players have a great day in the final round of qualifying.

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On the women’s side, Robin Montgomery is the only American player to secure her main-draw entry from qualifying, winning against Carson Branstine in the final round. The other American hopefuls on the women’s side are Mary Stoiana and Elvina Kalieva. While Kalieva is all set to face Vendula Vandmannova, Stoiana will face Yuan Yue in the final qualifying round.

The duo of Nishesh Basavareddy and Colton Smith is the best chance for American men to qualify for the US Open main draw. However, their challenges are tough, with Basavareddy facing the top-seeded qualifier, Arthur Gea, and Smith facing the third-seeded qualifier, Hugo Gaston. Mackenzie McDonald will also be in action, taking on Dalibor Svrcina to get a place in the main draw. While Smith has yet to play in a Grand Slam main draw, Basavareddy went toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic in a close loss at the 2025 Australian Open, whereas McDonald beat Rafael Nadal in Melbourne back in 2023.

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With the outer courts open to the public during Fan Week, fans can watch qualifying matches free of charge, needing only a Fan Access Pass to enter the grounds. With Friday all set to be the final qualifying day, the home crowds are expected to fill up the arenas and voice their full support for the home players.