US Open Players Left Surprised as Grand Slam Hands Them Last-Minute Financial Boost

With Uber prices at an all-time high in New York, lower-ranked players often spend a large part of their budget on cab fares during their stay in the city at the US Open. This year, however, the organizers have ensured that players will not have to worry about cab fares, as the US Open has introduced a unique measure that enables players to cut costs during their New York stay.

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In a new and unique measure, the US Open has extended the offer of $2500 in Uber credit, along with a $1000 American Express gift card. The Uber credit also includes Uber Eats, meaning players would have a strong budget for their daily cab fares and daily food needs for the duration of their stay. The $1,000 gift card will help them cover their daily expenses or even make a one-time big purchase at any store that accepts American Express.

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The Grand Slams provide a daily allowance and assist players with travel so they can remain focused on their on-court activities. The US Open introduced travel vouchers in 2023, providing players with a hefty daily allowance to cover expenses in high-cost-of-living cities.

Managing travel and accommodation is a big part of a tennis player’s professional life. The challenge is especially high for lower-ranked players who do not have large entourages to cater to their needs. Back at the French Open, Maja Chwalinska faced a serious issue with managing her hotel reservations while the Pole was having her fairytale run at Roland Garros. Grand Slam prize money is not disbursed until the event ends, and until then, all expenses must be covered by the player, with financial assistance from the Slams.

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These unique cost-saving measures from the US Open comes on the back of a record-breaking prize money pool announced by the tournament and the event’s initiatives to help meet players’ demands amid the ongoing pay dispute in tennis.

The US Open Has Introduced a Program to Help Players After Retiring From the Sport

The US Open has introduced programs to help players even after they leave the sport by creating the Player Support Program. The $2 million fund is set to be allocated equally among men and women to help players transition into retirement life smoothly, and also provide assistance to the middle or lower-ranked players who are suffering from long-term injuries or cannot play regularly on the Tour due to personal reasons.

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This new initiative came on the heels of the player protests led by Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, among others, who have been in a standoff with the Grand Slams throughout the season. Along with the main demand of a 22 percent revenue share in the prize money, the players also asked for a separate pension fund for the financial stability of the lower-ranked players, along with the demand to form an independent player council for the Grand Slams, a demand that was met by the Grand Slams in a historic collective decision.

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The top-ranked players were not satisfied with the increases in prize money at the French Open and Wimbledon, as they did not meet the revenue-share standards set by the players, leading to a media protest at Roland Garros. There was added scrutiny of the US Open regarding prize money, and the tournament responded by announcing a record-breaking prize pool of $108 million.

The prize money ensures a $140,000 payout for a first-round loser as well, something which is unheard of at Slams, with the singles champions set to get $5.5 million. However, the tournament still has not met the 22 percent demand made by the players, but for the time being, the tournament’s willingness to address the player demands seems to have calmed the temperature of the player protest as of now.