US Open Tennis 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: Complete Guide Featuring Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and More

The US Open 2025 is all set to grab the spotlight this year. It will draw in tennis fans like you and me from every corner of the world, with stars like Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz ready to compete. Known as one of the most prestigious Grand Slam events, the tournament promises not only unforgettable matches but also major financial rewards for the players.

For more than fifty years, the US Open has proudly upheld its tradition of offering equal prize money to both men and women. With a massive prize pool covering singles and doubles, let’s break down what this means for players this year.

What is the US Open 2025 total prize pool?

The 2025 US Open has set a new benchmark with a record prize pool of 90 million dollars, up 20% from 75 million last year, making it the wealthiest tennis tournament in history. Prize money has grown dramatically since the Open Era began in 1968, with just $100,000.

In 2013, it reached 33.6 million, in 2015, it climbed to 42.3 million, then jumped to 57.5 million in 2021 and 65 million in 2023. This year, 70 percent goes to singles, 11 percent to doubles, 3 percent to mixed doubles, and 1.6 million is set aside for wheelchair events, with additional allowances for travel and hospitality.

Compared to Wimbledon’s 73 million, the French Open’s 65.6 million, and the Australian Open’s 62.7 million, the US Open sits comfortably on top. Of the 90 million, 85 million is direct prize money, which equals nearly 15 percent of the USTA’s 2024 revenue.

Players across all levels benefit, with main draw entrants guaranteed at least 110,000 dollars, and even first-round qualifiers earning 27,500.

US Open 2025 prize money for men’s & women’s singles

The 2025 US Open is raising the stakes with impressive prize money across men’s and women’s singles. In the qualifying rounds, players earn $27,500 in the first round, a 10 percent increase from last year, followed by $41,800 in the second and $57,200 in the third. Once inside the main draw, rewards grow quickly.

The first round pays $110,000, climbing to $154,000 in the second, $237,000 in the third, and $400,000 in the fourth, which is a 23 percent boost. Quarterfinalists take home $660,000, semifinalists earn $1.26 million, the runner-up pockets $2.5 million, and the champion claims $5 million.

US Open 2025 prize money for men’s & women’s doubles

The US Open 2025 has set aside 9.56 million dollars for men’s and women’s doubles, which makes up 10.6 percent of the tournament’s total 90 million dollar prize pool.

Each champion team will walk away with a million dollars, a significant jump from last year’s 750,000. Runners-up receive 500,000, while semifinalists earn 250,000. Quarterfinal teams collect 130,000, those reaching the Round of 16 get 80,000, Round of 32 teams earn 50,000, and even Round of 64 teams secure 34,000.

All amounts are awarded per team and divided equally between players, ensuring identical pay for both men and women.

Equality in prize money

The US Open first introduced prize money in 1968, offering $100,000 in total.

Arthur Ashe won the men’s title but, as an amateur, could not claim the $14,000 prize, which went to runner-up Tom Okker, while Virginia Wade received $6,000 for the women’s title. Billie Jean King soon began advocating for equal pay, especially after her 1972 win earned $10,000 compared to Ilie Nastase’s $25,000.

Her efforts led the US Open to become the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money in 1973. Fifty years later, in 2023, the prize pool reached $65 million, and in 2025 it hit $90 million, cementing the tournament’s leadership in gender equality.

Final Thoughts

The US Open 2025 is making headlines with a record prize pool of ninety million dollars, marking a twenty percent jump from last year’s seventy-five million.

This year, singles champions will walk away with five million each, a remarkable rise from the 3.6 million offered in 2024. Even first-round exits bring in one hundred and ten thousand dollars, giving players crucial financial support.

Doubles and mixed doubles winners will share one million per team, with stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lighting up the mixed draw. Since 1973, men and women have earned equally, a proud tradition.