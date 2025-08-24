US Open Tennis 2025: Schedule, Venue, Tickets, Defending Champions, and Top Seeds

The US Open is here. In just a few hours, the wait would be over. Some fans will get to see their favorite players in person at the primary venue. But, for those of us planning to switch on our TVs and enjoy the matches with some homemade snacks, here’s everything to know about the schedule, how you can view the tournament, and much more!

Where will the US Open 2025 be held?

The US Open 2025 will return to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis arena in the world with 23,771 seats, will host the biggest matches. It is alongside Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, Court 17, and 13 field courts, all laid with DecoTurf hard courts.

Since its 1881 beginnings on grass in Newport, the tournament moved to Forest Hills before settling in Flushing Meadows in 1978. Arthur Ashe Stadium, opened in 1997 for $254 million, honors the 1968 champion and features a $150 million retractable roof, added in 2016.

When and where to buy US Open 2025 tickets

American Express cardholders got first access to U.S. Open tickets from May 27 at 9 a.m. until May 28 at 11:59 p.m. through Ticketmaster on usopen.org. Buyers can grab up to eight tickets per day or night session. So, a total of sixteen per date. But only U.S. AmEx credit and business cards qualify. Perks include lounge access, quick entry, and free radios with live commentary.

The general public sale began on May 30 at 9 a.m. Tickets include single sessions, full-day passes, or stadium packages for Arthur Ashe, Louis Armstrong, and Grandstand. Finals and night sessions sell quickly.

Where to watch the US Open 2025 live

The US Open begins with the first round from August 24 to 26. In the United States, matches will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and select broadcasts on ABC starting at 11 AM ET.

Viewers can stream every court live through ESPN+ for $11.99 a month or use WatchESPN with a cable login. Other options include Hulu + Live TV at $82.99, YouTube TV at $82.99, Sling TV Orange ranging from $46 to $51, FuboTV Pro at $84.99 with a seven-day trial, and DIRECTV STREAM Choice at $89.99.

In the UK, coverage is available on Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event as a £22 monthly add-on, with streaming through Sky Go or NOW Sports at £14.99 per day or £34.99 per month.

From the second round through the men’s final on September 7, ESPN and ABC will continue coverage at 11 AM ET, with the semifinals and finals scheduled at 7 PM ET.

Streaming options remain consistent in both the USA and UK across ESPN+, WatchESPN, and services like Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sky Go, and NOW Sports. For fans abroad, VPNs such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN can help access home streams where legally permitted.

Those seeking audio commentary can tune in for free via SiriusXM or the official US Open radio at USOpen.org.

Defending champions of the US Open 2024

The 2024 US Open brought plenty of history and drama across the courts. In mixed doubles, Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori lifted the trophy after edging out Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young in straight sets.

They carried that form into 2025, defending their crown in a thrilling new format against Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud, sealing the win with a super tiebreak and pocketing a cool million dollars.

Women’s doubles saw Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jeļena Ostapenko capture their maiden Grand Slam title, defeating Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. Kichenok even postponed her wedding to play, but the pair will not reunite in 2025. On the men’s side, Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson stunned the draw, toppling the top seeds before clinching the championship.

Aryna Sabalenka finally triumphed in New York, outlasting Jessica Pegula for her first US Open. Jannik Sinner then capped the fortnight, becoming the first Italian man to claim the singles crown.

Top seeds to watch at the US Open 2025

Jannik Sinner will enter the tournament as the top seed and defending champion after defeating Taylor Fritz in last year’s final. With a 56-5 record in 2025 and titles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, he is the clear favorite, carrying 44.4 percent odds according to Tennis Abstract.

His speed and clean groundstrokes give him an edge, though a recent retirement in the Cincinnati final leaves a small question mark. His path looks manageable, with Lorenzo Musetti or Jack Draper looming in the quarters and both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic only possible in the final.

Alcaraz, the second seed, is close behind with a 54-6 record, fresh titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and a 34.8 percent chance to win. Djokovic, the seventh seed and owner of 24 majors, remains a dangerous presence despite his lower odds.

On the women’s side, Sabalenka and Swiatek headline the field, while Coco Gauff is adding intrigue.

Final thoughts

The US Open 2025 is set to bring fans two weeks of high-voltage tennis as Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka return to defend their titles. Standing in their way are some of the biggest names in the sport, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, all eager to make their mark.

From August 24 to September 7, Arthur Ashe Stadium will host gripping rallies, dramatic comebacks, and breakout performances. With top seeds in strong form and the draw packed with challenges, this year’s Grand Slam is certain to deliver unforgettable moments for New York and the world! So, buckle up, fans.