Valentin Vacherot’s Stunning Basel Victory Had It All: Coach Apology, Disqualification Scare & More

Tennis finals can turn into emotional rollercoasters, and Valentin Vacherot experienced almost every twist imaginable in Basel. The Monaco star started poorly against Jiri Lehecka, lost his temper at one point, and came dangerously close to a ball kid with a racket throw. Yet, by the end of the afternoon, Vacherot had a trophy in his hands and a few people to thank, including the tournament organizers who had backed him before his rise to fame.

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Vacherot recovered from a difficult opening set to beat eighth seed Lehecka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Swiss Indoors final on November 1. The victory secured his second ATP Tour title, a year after his stunning run at the Shanghai Masters.

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The final looked firmly in Lehecka’s hands early on. The Czech broke Vacherot’s serve three times in the opening set and won it 6-2. Vacherot, however, found his footing in the second set and began to handle the pressure on his serve. He saved the break points that came his way across the final two sets and found a way to win the crucial points.

“I ended up playing a really solid second and third set. I hit really good shots at the right moments,” Vacherot said after the match, according to the Associated Press. “Sometimes it’s about not playing perfect for the whole match, and just playing good when it matters.”

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A single break in each of the final two sets proved enough. Lehecka’s backhand sailed long on championship point, and Vacherot had completed the comeback.

The victory also brought Basel’s show of faith in him full circle. After Vacherot won the Shanghai Masters in 2025, the Swiss tournament gave him a wildcard despite his unfamiliarity with the event. He remembered that gesture when choosing where to play this year, even though his ranking gave him the option of competing in Vienna instead. His decision paid off with the biggest possible reward.

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Vacherot Apologizes to Coach and Half-Brother Benjamin Balleret

Vacherot’s celebrations included a moment of honesty at the trophy ceremony. The 27-year-old turned his attention to his coach, Benjamin Balleret, who is also his half-brother, and admitted that his frustration during the opening set had got the better of him.

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“I have to say sorry to one person first, that’s my coach, because I didn’t say very nice words to him during the first set,” Vacherot said during his speech.

The apology added a personal touch to a final that had tested his patience. Vacherot had struggled to find answers to Lehecka’s aggressive start, and the pressure was clearly getting to him. His turnaround on court made the apology all the more fitting.

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Imago Monaco Rolex Masters – Practice And Media Day Valentin Vacherot MON during his first round match at the Monaco Rolex Masters in Monte Carlo, on April, 6, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Monte-Carlo Monaco PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

He also thanked his physiotherapist, Antoine, and his fiancée, Emilie, for supporting him through the demanding tennis schedule. Vacherot credited his team for the work behind his success and made sure they shared the spotlight on a day that belonged to him.

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Racket Throw Sparks Disqualification Calls

The Basel final nearly took a more troubling turn before Vacherot found his rhythm. Early in the match, with Lehecka in control, Vacherot threw his racket close to a ball kid. Footage and reports of the incident prompted criticism on social media, with some fans arguing that the act deserved disqualification.

The incident raised questions about player conduct and the potential danger of losing control on court. Tennis rules allow officials to impose penalties for serious code violations, and severe misconduct can lead to a default. However, a disqualification must be imposed by the referee or an official, according to the Swiss Tennis Code of Conduct

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The available reports do not establish that Vacherot faced an official disqualification decision over the racket throw. The controversy therefore remained centred on the incident and the calls for punishment, rather than a confirmed disciplinary outcome.

It was an uncomfortable moment in an otherwise memorable week. Vacherot eventually took control of the match, but the racket incident ensured that his victory came with a talking point beyond the tennis itself.

From Shanghai Breakthrough to Sustained Success

Vacherot’s Basel triumph was more than a comeback in one final. It confirmed that his breakthrough in Shanghai was not a one-off result.

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In 2025, the Monegasque player came through qualifying at the Shanghai Masters and went on to win the title. That run brought him widespread attention and changed the trajectory of his career. His Basel campaign offered another demonstration of his ability to beat established names on the ATP Tour.

The path to the trophy was far from straightforward. Vacherot defeated Rafael Jodar in a three-set battle, got past Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, and beat Taylor Fritz in the semifinals before facing Lehecka. His win over Fritz was particularly significant because it gave him another victory against a top-25 opponent before the final.

The trophy also pushed Vacherot back into the world’s top 30. He was projected to rise to No. 27 in the rankings after the tournament, a notable improvement from his position before the Shanghai breakthrough.

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Basel now joins Shanghai on his list of career-defining victories. Vacherot has shown that he can recover from difficult starts, handle pressure against higher-ranked opponents, and finish a demanding week with a trophy.

His next challenge arrives quickly. Vacherot is set to face Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters. After a week filled with a comeback, an apology, and a controversial racket throw, he will have little time to savour Basel before another major test awaits.