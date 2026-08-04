Venus and Serena Williams Set to Finally Reunite for Doubles Comeback at Cincinnati

Serena and Venus Williams are getting the doubles reunion that Wimbledon denied them. Both sisters have been handed wildcards into the Cincinnati Open women’s doubles draw, the tournament confirmed on its official X account. It marks their first match together since the 2022 US Open, and their first time playing doubles in Cincinnati. The pair had wildcards for Wimbledon too, before a knee injury forced Serena out days before their scheduled match.

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Serena addressed the withdrawal in an Instagram post at the time. She said playing alongside Venus again meant everything, but her knee was not ready to compete.

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“Stay tuned to a city near you,” Serena wrote, as per ESPN.

Serena shared images of four syringes that had collected fluid from her knee, as per CNN. She also posted video of herself walking with the injured leg heavily strapped. The injury ended Venus’s Wimbledon too, since the sisters’ doubles match never happened.

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Together, Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals. That partnership is what Serena tried to rebuild in the weeks before Wimbledon. Her comeback began at the HSBC Championships in London, partnered with Victoria Mboko for her first match since 2022.

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The pair beat Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7-6, 6-2, but Mboko withdrew the next day with a knee injury. Serena then teamed with Karolina Muchova in Berlin, but they fell in the first round to Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos. Those two partnerships were Serena’s only doubles results before Wimbledon. Cincinnati will be her third pairing since the comeback began, and her first with Venus.

Venus arrives with a rockier path, built on her own singles wildcard and a losing streak stretching back over a year.

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Venus Williams’ singles wildcard arrives with a 12-match losing streak

Venus has also received a singles wildcard for Cincinnati, her ninth singles tournament in a season still without a win. She has lost in the first round of all eight tournaments she entered before now, as per Sky Sports. Her most recent defeat came in Toronto, where Kamilla Rakhimova beat her 6-4, 6-1 at the National Bank Open. That loss extended her losing streak to 12 matches, a stretch dating back to July 2025. Venus’s ranking has fallen to No. 664, and a wildcard is now her only path into tournament draws.

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Her doubles form has held up better this year. Venus reached the quarterfinals at the Citi Open in Washington, partnering Diana Shnaider in a last-minute pairing. The two beat Quinn Gleason and Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-4, before falling to Tang Qianhui and Xu Yifan 6-4, 6-2. She continues to receive wildcards regularly, based on her past achievements and her standing as one of the sport’s greats.

Both sisters are now waiting on the same draw. The Cincinnati Open’s doubles field comes out before play begins Aug. 11. That draw will tell Serena and Venus who stands across the net in their first match together since 2022.

