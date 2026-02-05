Venus Williams Announces Participation in Next Event Days After Australian Open Heartbreak

Venus Williams weathered a testing start to her season, losing to Magda Linette and Tatjana Maria in Auckland before pushing Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open, claiming a set in a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 loss. Now, the legend resets her journey, embracing a wildcard entry in Austin later this month for a renewed return.

Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard entry into the ATX Open in Austin later this month. The WTA 250 tournament will begin on Monday, Feb. 23, and conclude on Sunday, March 1.

Williams herself shared the official tournament announcement on her Instagram stories. She expressed her excitement by writing, “So excited to hit the court at the @axtopen”.

After Austin, the WTA Tour will move to Indian Wells and then Miami. These events form part of the highly anticipated Sunshine Swing in the United States.

Organizers of the ATX Open confirmed the news on Wednesday. The professional women’s tournament is held at the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, now 45, returned to the WTA Tour last July in Washington, DC. She won her opening match against Peyton Stearns before entering a difficult stretch.

Since that victory, Williams has lost six consecutive matches. Her recent singles defeats came in Auckland and at the Australian Open earlier this season.

Following those losses, Williams shifted her focus to doubles. She partnered with Elina Svitolina in Auckland and Ekaterina Alexandrova in Melbourne, but both campaigns ended in first-round exits.

The ATX Open will mark Williams’ first appearance at the event. She is scheduled to compete in both singles and doubles at the tournament.

Speaking about her return, Williams said, “I’m so excited to be heading to Austin and playing my first ATX Open.” She added, “The city has such great energy, and I’ve heard the fans are incredible. I’m looking forward to playing both singles and doubles in front of such a passionate tennis community.”

The ATX Open is played on outdoor hard courts and is one of the opening tournaments of the Sunshine Swing. Other notable players expected include World No. 6 Jessica Pegula, Peyton Stearns, and defending champion McCartney Kessler.

And despite her return, Williams still carries the weight of her recent Australian Open disappointment.

How Venus Williams’ presence in Austin makes the tournament more competitive

Venus Williams has remained notably active in recent months. This year alone, she has played three tournaments during the Australian swing, competing at the ASB Classic, Hobart, and the Australian Open through wildcard entries.

Despite those appearances, Williams has yet to secure a win this season. Still, her willingness to compete reflects her continued commitment to the sport.

In recent years, her schedule has been more selective. Williams has typically limited her Tour appearances to a small number of events, most often held in North America.

In 2024, she played only the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. A year later, in 2025, she returned during the US Open Series, featuring at the DC Open, Cincinnati, and the US Open.

Her entry into the ATX Open in Austin marks another chapter in her storied career.

ATX Open tournament director Christo Van Rensburg praised the field. “This is our strongest player field yet,” he said. “With Venus joining the action at Westwood, Year 4 of WTA Tour tennis in Austin puts the world on notice that the Texas Tennis Takeover is only growing.”

He also highlighted the event’s momentum. “The last three years have delivered thrilling moments and memorable finals, and this year’s tournament will be unlike any we’ve had before.”

Williams currently sits at world No. 552. Still, her recent performances suggest she retains competitive rhythm.

With her return ahead of the Sunshine Double, the question remains whether she can dig deep and make a meaningful run in Austin.