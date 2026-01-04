Venus Williams’ Auckland Return Comes With a Warning: “I Know I Can Play Well”

Venus Williams made a selective return in 2025 after a 16-month absence, appearing at the US Open and Washington Open. Now 45, she is back in New Zealand for her seventh ASB Classic. Entering her 33rd consecutive WTA season since debuting in 1994, Williams says the confidence remains intact, promising the same high-voltage tennis that has defined her enduring career.

Speaking on Sunday, Venus Williams said returning to Auckland felt familiar and special. “It’s awesome. I think it’s been three years,” Williams said. “Three years goes by fast. Definitely, a lot’s happened, but I’m thrilled to be back.” She added that the moment she knew she was returning, the excitement came instantly.

Williams spoke warmly about her history with the city. “As soon as I knew, it was so exciting for me. I’ve had so many wonderful times and memories here.” Auckland has long been an important stop in her career and continues to hold strong emotional value for her.

The ASB Classic has produced major milestones for Williams. She won the title in 2015, defeating Caroline Wozniacki to claim the 46th of her 49 career trophies. One year earlier, she finished runner-up after losing the final to Ana Ivanovic.

Despite her legendary status as a seven-time Grand Slam champion, Williams acknowledged her situation is different this time. She has played fewer matches than almost anyone in the draw. In 2025, she played four matches, and in 2024, she played only two.

“I have so much experience, but I probably play the least amount than any other player in this draw,” she said. “So it’s an interesting position to be in, because I have a lot to pull out.” She also stressed the need to start strongly despite limited match play.

Williams added that timing will be crucial. “But also, I know I can play well, but I also have to come out of the gates playing quickly.” The challenge is balancing experience with sharpness against younger and more match-hardened opponents.

This trip carries extra personal meaning. Williams is travelling with her family, including her new husband, Andrea Preti, and her sister Isha Williams. Having loved ones around has changed how she experiences the tournament and the city.

“We were actually walking in the city the other day with my family, my sister, my team, my husband, and I remember all those times I was walking by myself,” she said. “Now I’m walking with my family. So it’s nice to have my family here as well.”

Williams is competing in both singles and doubles at the WTA 250 ASB Classic. She partners with Elina Svitolina in doubles, opening on January 5. Singles begin January 6, where she faces fifth seed Magda Linette. With a wild card secured for the Australian Open, Williams says tennis continues helping her adapt to today’s evolving game.

Venus Williams reflects on adapting to competition as time evolves

Venus Williams has not competed at the ASB Classic since 2023. That year, she also entered the tournament on a wild card. She opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over fellow American Katie Volynets.

That victory set up a second-round clash with Zhu Lin. Williams pushed the match to three sets but eventually fell short. Zhu Lin edged the decider 7-5, bringing Williams’ run to an end.

A win would have set up a third career meeting with Coco Gauff. Their previous encounters came at Wimbledon in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2020. However, that potential matchup never materialised as Williams exited early.

Now, as she sets the tone for another comeback, Williams has spoken about adjusting once competition begins. She explained that match play itself allows room to adapt. “The good news is that tennis matches are long and you have a chance to figure things out,” she said.

Asked what still drives her at this stage of her career, Williams blended humour with honesty. “Well, tennis burns a lot of calories and gives you great legs,” she laughed. “I figure if I want to stay fit, I’ve got to keep playing.”

She also spoke about personal growth and health. “But just the love for the game and being able to come back and play in better health than I’ve had in more time I’d like to mention. So it’s an opportunity for me to be my personal best.”

Now, Williams believes the preparation phase is complete. “There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” she said. “Now it’s time to play, and that’s the exciting part. It’s like, OK, I’m done with these practice matches. Now the real thing starts.”

With her return underway, the question remains whether the icon can go deeper at the ASB Classic and build momentum toward the Australian Open.