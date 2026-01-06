Venus Williams’ Auckland Swing Ends Early but With an Important Twist

Venus Williams has played only sporadically in recent seasons. After a first-round exit at the Citi Open, she appeared in Cincinnati and the US Open, losing early in both events. Now, returning to the tournament in Auckland, where she captured the 46th of her 49 career titles, hope followed her again. Yet, this time, the magic faded quickly, as the 45-year-old fell in the opening round.

Venus Williams has lost her first singles match of the 2026 season. Fifth seed Magda Linette beat her at the WTA Tour event in the ASB Classic Women’s Tennis Tournament, Auckland, New Zealand. The 45-year-old delivered a strong performance but fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to the world No. 52.

She started the Auckland match strongly. Williams hit an ace in her opening service game. She was broken in the fifth game and trailed 5-2, before breaking back. Linette closed the first set in 51 minutes.

In the second set, Williams raised her level. She broke serve in the sixth and tenth games. She struck the ball hard into the corners and found clean winners down the line. She also used the net effectively and forced the match into a decider.

Linette broke decisively in the fifth game of the third set. That proved to be the turning point. Williams could not recover, and Linette sealed the win.

Linette was only two years old when Williams played her first professional singles match. Despite the age gap, Williams matched her opponent for long stretches. The crowd appreciated the effort and gave Williams a warm ovation as she left the court.

Williams will now travel to Hobart for another warm-up event. It will be her final preparation before the first Grand Slam of the year. Tuesday’s match marked the 1,101st singles match of her WTA Tour career.

The level she showed against a player 12 years younger will boost her confidence. It also underlined that she remains competitive at the highest level. She now looks ahead to the Hobart International and the Australian Open.

Williams received wild-card entries for Auckland and Hobart, starting January 12, and the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The seven-time Grand Slam champion continues to draw attention wherever she plays.

The match was Williams’ first since the US Open last August. She lost there to Karolina Muchova after three sets. In 2025, Williams played only three tournaments. She beat Peyton Stearns in July to become the second-oldest woman to win a WTA match, behind Martina Navratilova.

Williams looked fit in Auckland. She moved well, served seven aces, and hit with power from both sides. Linette praised her after the match, saying, “Look at the level she brought. She moved really great,” and added, “She was really hitting well, especially when she was running to the open space. It was really impressive, and I really had to stay calm. She pushes you to a spot you don’t want to be, and that’s where I was for a while, so I’m really glad I was able to refresh and come back with a little bit better game.”

And now, as Williams heads to Hobart, her Australian Open wild card has also sparked debate, leading to tense exchanges with some fans.

Venus Williams sends strong message to Australian Open wildcard critics

Venus Williams says the fire inside her is still burning. She believes that if it were not, she would never board a long flight to New Zealand and Australia. At 45, her motivation remains clear and deeply personal.

Despite losing to Magda Linette in Auckland, Williams showed strong passion and fight. Her movement, power, and energy reflected a player still committed to competing. The result did little to hide her competitive spirit.

Williams also featured in doubles on Monday in Auckland. She partnered with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. The pair showed flashes of quality and creativity on court. However, they lost 6-7 (7), 1-6 to Alexandra Eala and Iva Jovic, two rising stars in the game.

Attention soon shifted away from results. A debate followed the announcement of Williams receiving a wildcard for the Australian Open. Some critics questioned the decision. They argued the spot should have gone to a younger player who competes more regularly.

Williams has not been distracted by the criticism. She addressed the debate calmly and with clarity. Her focus, she explained, remains on joy, growth, and challenge.

“I think one of my goals is to be joyful and just embrace being uncomfortable because that’s the thing champions can do. I definitely don’t wake up and come halfway across the world – or more than halfway – to not be feeling the fire. And, well, tennis burns a lot of calories. It gives you great legs. I figure if I want to stay fit, I’ve got to keep playing,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion said in Auckland.

Support for Williams has also come from fellow players. Coco Gauff, who grew up idolizing the Williams sisters, was asked about the wildcard decision during the United Cup. Her response carried admiration and respect.

“She’s a legend of the sport, so it will be cool to see her back in action. It’s incredible for the longevity of her career that she has. Yeah, she’s a legend, one of the people I looked up to, so looking forward to seeing her back on court,” the world No. 3 said.

Williams is now confirmed as the first main-draw wildcard for the Hobart International 2026. She showed power and movement in Auckland. With momentum building, attention turns to whether she can make a deep run in Hobart before the AO.