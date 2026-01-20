Venus Williams’ Australian Open Run Finally Comes to an End as She Suffers Yet Another Hard-Fought Defeat

Just days ago, at 45, Venus Williams became the oldest woman to contest singles at the Australian Open in the Open Era after accepting a wildcard. While her first-round singles exit was met with pride, hopes shifted to doubles redemption. That revival never arrived, as the icon endured another narrow, hard-fought defeat, bringing her Melbourne campaign to a poignant close.

Venus Williams and Ekaterina Alexandrova exited the women’s doubles in the first round of the 2026 AO on Tuesday. They were beaten by France’s Elsa Jacquemot and Colombia’s Emiliana Arango in straight sets.

The opening set was closely contested and featured long rallies and momentum shifts. Jacquemot and Arango held firm and edged it in a tiebreak, winning 7-6 (3).

In the second set, Jacquemot and Arango gained early control and stayed composed. Despite strong resistance, they closed out a 6-4 win to reach the next round.

