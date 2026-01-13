Venus Williams Breaks Character After Opponent Makes Bizarre Shot at Australian Open Warm-Up

Venus Williams fell in straight sets to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in a Hobart International clash that made history for the highest combined age in a WTA main-draw match at 84 years and one day. While the result came Tuesday in Australia, the scoreline faded into the background as Williams’ rare on-court character break unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

The moment came during the second set with the score locked at 2-2 and break points looming. Tatjana Maria struck a backhand return that soared high into the air. As the ball drifted wide of Venus Williams’ court, the American broke character. She raised her hands and shouted “out,” even drawing laughter from the commentators.

The lighthearted moment briefly lifted the atmosphere. However, the match soon slipped out of Williams’ control. The American icon, who entered the tournament on a wildcard, fell in straight sets. Maria secured a 6-4, 6-3 win in a contest lasting one hour and 27 minutes.

Williams showed flashes of her quality early. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion broke Maria in the opening set. At 576 in the world rankings, Williams still displayed sharp instincts and power. Yet consistency proved difficult as the set progressed.

After the early break, Williams dropped her serve twice. That swung the first set to Maria, who is ranked 42nd on the WTA Tour. The German stayed composed and handled the key moments with calm precision.

The second set followed a similar pattern. One service break was all Maria needed. She protected her lead and closed out the match efficiently. Williams fought, but the opportunities were limited as the set slipped away.

This was not Williams’ first wildcard appearance of the season. She also received one at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The result there was similar, but her performance showed promise. She pushed fifth seed Magda Linette before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and earned a standing ovation.

Despite the defeat in Hobart, admiration for Venus remained strong. Maria made that clear after the match. “Everybody loves Venus — I love her too!” she said. “For me, to play her was such an honor because I never played her before. It was not easy with all the wind but it was amazing.”

Williams will now shift focus to the Australian Open. She has a wildcard into the main draw at Melbourne Park, where she reached the final in 2003 and 2017. She has not played there in five years and will set a new age record.

But, even now, her rare moments of broken character remain part of her enduring charm.

Venus Williams jokes about returning to tennis for insurance benefits

Much like her playful on-court reaction to a looping ball, Venus Williams’ rare breaks in character have stood out since her return last year. She came back at the DC Open after a 16-month absence and quickly reminded fans why her personality is as compelling as her tennis.

At 45, Williams made history as she became the oldest woman in more than two decades, since Martina Navratilova in 2004, to win a WTA singles match. The victory came against Peyton Stearns in the opening round, marking a memorable milestone on the tour.

After that win, Williams delivered one of her most humorous explanations yet. “I had to come back for the insurance,” she said. “It is because they informed me this year that I’m on COBRA. So it’s like, I got to get my benefits on. I started training again. And let me tell you, I am always at the doctor’s. So I need this insurance,” she added, drawing laughter.

Her humor did not stop there. In doubles at the same tournament, Williams reflected on her legendary partnership with sister Serena. “I think from the first point I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right? I think Serena was just in the way,” she joked after teaming up with Hailey Baptiste.

However, despite the jokes and smiles, Williams has started the new season with two losses. Still, her competitive fire remains visible.

As she looks ahead to the Australian Open, questions naturally follow. At 45, how deep can she go in the draw? Regardless of results, her charm, humor, and rare breaks of character continue to be a defining part of her comeback.