Venus Williams Draws Heat Over Wild Cards Due to Eight Straight Losses

Eight straight losses. Multiple wildcards. And now, growing noise from within the tennis world. Venus Williams’ form has sparked a debate that refuses to die down. The 45-year-old American, once the dominant force at the top of the sport, hasn’t won a match since July 2025. Despite that, she has continued to receive wildcard entries over the past eight months, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The criticism intensified after her first-round exit at Indian Wells, where former world No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov openly questioned the decision to keep handing her opportunities.

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Speaking on the latest episode of Hard Court, he said, “Have you read Dmitry Tursunov’s telegram? After another Venus Williams defeat, he said, “I have incredible respect for Venus Williams’ achievements. Multiple Grand Slam singles champion, world number one, but it’s time.”

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Further on, Kafelnikov added, “The wildcard into the main draw would be useful for many girls. The same way Maria Sharapova received one in her time. This wildcard could have been used more productively, and I, in principle, completely agree with him.”

It’s a strong stance, especially considering Venus Williams’ legacy. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No.1, she remains one of the most decorated players in tennis history. However, results in recent months have told a different story.

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Her last victory came at the Washington Open in July 2025, where she defeated Peyton Stearns in the Round of 32. Since then, she has lost eight consecutive matches, struggling to convert wildcard opportunities into meaningful results.

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Will things change this time for the tennis superstar? Now, the spotlight shifts to the Miami Open, where Williams has once again been handed a wildcard. The tournament holds special significance in her career—she lifted the title in 1998 and successfully defended it in 1999, marking one of her earliest breakthroughs on the big stage.

This time, she opens her campaign against Britain’s Francesca Jones in the Round of 128. Interestingly, Jones is also struggling for form, making this clash a potential turning point for Williams. If there’s ever been a moment to snap the losing streak, this could be it.

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Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 07: Venus Williams USA chases the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match played on March 7, 2024 during the BNP Paribas Open played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 07 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506240307103

However, the debate around her continued presence remains intense. Kafelnikov’s comments echo a broader sentiment that wildcard entries could be used to promote emerging talents rather than sustain veterans on extended losing runs.

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On the contrary, it’s also important to consider the broader factors behind Williams receiving wild cards. Chief among them is her global star power. She draws crowds, boosts ticket sales, and elevates the tournament’s profile.

Hence, the tournament organisers’ priority often leans toward fan engagement and commercial appeal.

And in that regard, Venus Williams delivers every single time she steps on court.

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As Williams now steps onto the court in Miami, the stakes feel unusually layered. A win would end a 238-day drought and silence some of the growing criticism. Another loss, however, may only amplify the calls for change. Either way, Venus Williams continues to command attention, whether through her legacy, her resilience, or the debate that now surrounds her place in the modern game.

Venus Williams draws strong support from peers

Drama, fights, and flashes of brilliance—Venus Williams’ recent outings still have it all. But as results continue to slip away, the debate around her repeated wildcard entries has only grown louder.

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Her latest appearance at Indian Wells summed up the conversation perfectly. In a roller-coaster first-round clash, Williams went down to Diane Parry 3-6, 7-6(4), 1-6. Despite the defeat, the match had everything: intensity, momentum swings, and moments that reminded fans of her enduring class. Yet, it also marked another missed opportunity in a long stretch without wins.

The numbers add context to the debate. Venus Williams has now received wildcards in her last 22 singles tournaments, with the 2021 French Open being the last time she entered a main draw without one. Across those appearances, she has managed just five wins, including a recent seven-match losing streak. Her last victory came at the Washington Open in 2025, where she defeated Peyton Stearns.

While critics question the merit of these repeated entries, many within the tennis world continue to back the American icon. Former world No.1 Kim Clijsters, who famously won the 2009 US Open as a wildcard herself, has been among the strongest supporters.

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Previously, while talking about Venus Williams’ AO wildcard, Clijsters said, “What to me stands out the most is her joy on the tennis court. I felt that at the US Open already; it’s just so much fun to see her play and be happy out there, competing so hard still. She’s such a great champion.”

Other stars on the tour have also echoed similar sentiments. Coco Gauff, speaking ahead of the United Cup, welcomed Williams’ return with admiration: “Yeah, she’s a legend of the sport, so it will be cool to see her back in action. It’s incredible for the longevity of her career that she has. Yeah, she’s a legend, one of the people I looked up to, so looking forward to seeing her back on court.”

Even Andy Roddick has weighed in, pushing back against fans who have criticized Williams’ inclusion. The former US Open champion has defended her place, emphasizing that her legacy and contribution to the sport still hold value beyond just recent results.

That’s the crux of the debate. On one hand, Venus Williams’ record in wildcard appearances raises legitimate questions about opportunity and merit. On the other hand, her presence brings unmatched experience, inspiration, and global attention to the sport.

At 45, Williams continues to compete more than two decades after turning pro in 1994 – a feat that few in tennis history can match. And while the results may not reflect her peak years, the respect she commands remains unquestioned. What are your thoughts on Venus Williams receiving wildcards despite her poor run of form?