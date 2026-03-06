Venus Williams Drops Blunt Take On Serena Williams’ Comeback Rumor After Indian Wells Exit

Venus Williams entered Indian Wells as a wild card but fell in the opening round to Diane Parry in three sets. She remains in contention in doubles, however, teaming up with Leylah Fernandez. Seeing Venus alongside a new partner feels unusual. Her storied legacy with Serena, marked by 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic golds, still sets the benchmark for dominance. But what does she make of the growing whispers about the sisters’ possible return?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport in 2022 after the US Open. The comeback speculation intensified when Serena Williams reinstated herself in the International Registered Testing Pool in late 2025, a mandatory procedure to compete on the tour. As of now, Serena is cleared to participate in WTA tournaments; the question is when?

After her exit in the Indian Wells, Venus was questioned in the press conference on whether the fans would witness the legendary Williams sisters playing doubles again. Her answer was brief and concise.

“I think you should definitely ask her that,” Williams said.

There are even personalities in the tennis world who have opined that a comeback is possible at a major level. For example, Novak Djokovic recently stated that he would like to see Serena on the court, and the comeback could potentially be at Wimbledon in doubles.

Meanwhile, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has also not given a clear answer about her return, which increases the anticipation even more. On the Today show, when she was repeatedly asked about her potential comeback to tennis, her reply was:

“That’s not a yes or a no. I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens. That’s not a maybe,” Williams said.

Before Serena retired in 2022, they both made an appearance at the US Open to play one final match together. They were eliminated in the first round by Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka. There’s still a possibility that people can get a glimpse of them playing together, but that remains exactly a “possibility.” Currently, Venus has not revealed much, but earlier she had talked on this topic in detail.

Venus Williams feels the void of her sister on the tour

Unlike her sister, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is still competing on the highest level at the age of 45. She took a nearly year-long break from the sport, from March 2024 to July 2025, due to health issues. When she returned to tennis at the Washington Open (Mubadala Citi DC Open), she defeated world No. 35 Peyton Stearns in the first round. Since then, she has yet to win a match.

At one of the conferences at the Citi Open, Venus had expressed her thoughts on Serena’s return.

“I’m her biggest fan. She can take six months off, and she clocks it clean. You can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good,” Williams said.

“I mean, I keep saying to my team, the only thing that would make this better is if she was here, like we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know,” she added.

The younger sister was even seen hitting balls on the court with fellow American Alycia Parks. Quite frequently, she has shared videos of her playing tennis with her daughters as well. When Serena Williams stepped away from the sport, she did not exactly call it a “retirement” but “evolving away” instead.

This connection to the sport over the past six months, along with the moves and talk surrounding it, strongly suggests that the 44-year-old legend might hit the court again. What’s your take on this? We’d love to hear it in the comments below.