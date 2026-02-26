Venus Williams Drops Strong Reaction on Possible Reunion With Serena in Doubles

Tennis: US OPEN, Sept 1, 2022 Flushing, NY, USA Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in Woman s Doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports, 01.09.2022 19:51:03, 18965196, NPStrans, US Open, Czech Republic, Lucie Hradecka, tennis, Serena Williams, Venus Williams PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 18965196

The tennis world is buzzing once again. With Serena Williams officially reinstated as an active player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), talk of a comeback is no longer just speculation. And naturally, fans are wondering – could a doubles reunion with Venus Williams be on the cards? Venus, however, is keeping things playful and realistic.

Speaking after her 2026 ATX Open campaign in Texas, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion offered a witty take when asked about potentially teaming up with her younger sister again. While admitting a reunion would be “cool,” she couldn’t resist teasing Serena’s work ethic. “Oh man, wouldn’t that be cool? I never see her practicing, though,” Venus joked with a laugh. When informed there was video footage of Serena hitting, she doubled down: “But I don’t know where she’s doing it.”

Then came the reality check. “To come back, you have to get out there. We’ll see if she can put some work in. Playing for exercise is nice, but there are a lot of hours that go into it. So we’ll see what happens.”

Venus Williams’ remarks came after a challenging week in Austin. The 45-year-old exited in the opening round of singles, falling 4-6, 1-6 to Ajla Tomljanović. In doubles, she partnered with Peyton Stearns but lost 2-6, 6-7(5) to top seeds Taylor Townsend and Storm Hunter. With Austin behind her, Venus now shifts focus to the “Sunshine Double” swing at Indian Wells and Miami, where wildcards have secured her spot as she continues her 2026 campaign.

But her early exits have now taken a backseat. The tennis world is now buzzing for her sister’s comeback chances. If we take a look back, back in December, the ITIA confirmed to BBC Sport that Serena had re-entered the registered testing pool – a significant step that requires daily one-hour whereabouts filings and eligibility for out-of-competition testing. It’s a demanding protocol reserved strictly for active players.

At the time, Serena dismissed the noise on social media, writing, “I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” Yet weeks later, during an appearance on Today, her tone softened: “I don’t know; I’m just going to see what happens.” Now, clarity has arrived. Serena is no longer listed among retired players on the ITIA website, confirming she has fulfilled the mandatory six-month testing period required before competing again.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg even dubbed February 22 “Happy Serena Williams Reinstatement Day,” noting that the timeline aligns with earlier reports suggesting she explored a return for the 2025 US Open but was not eligible at the time due to her previous removal from the testing pool.

Serena last competed at the 2022 US Open, thrilling fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium with victories over Danka Kovinić and Anett Kontaveit before falling in a dramatic three-set clash to Tomljanović. That fortnight, she also partnered Venus in doubles – a reminder of one of the sport’s most iconic pairings.

If the sisters do reunite, it would mark another chapter in one of tennis’ greatest collaborations. Together, Serena and Venus Williams captured 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, beginning at the 1999 French Open and culminating at Wimbledon in 2016, where they defeated Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova in straight sets.

Coming to Serena Williams‘ comeback speculations, Venus has previously addressed the reunion chatter as well. In July 2025, she admitted she misses sharing the court with her sister. “The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,” she said. But she also reiterated that Serena’s decisions are entirely her own.

“She can take six months off and clock it clean. You can’t teach that kind of talent,” Venus joked. “I don’t know what she’s going to do. If she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

For now, the tennis world waits. Serena’s eligibility is no longer a question. The only mystery that remains? Whether the greatest sister duo in tennis history will lace up together one more time.

Just like Venus Williams, the tennis world is busy predicting Serena’s comeback tournament

Ever since Venus Williams resumed her 2026 campaign and openly addressed questions about her sister’s future, the spotlight has only grown brighter on Serena Williams. Just like Venus, who continues to let her racket do the talking while fielding reunion questions, the tennis world is now deeply invested in predicting where Serena might stage her long-anticipated return.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams for a decade, previously expressed optimism on Instagram, saying he would “love to see” her back in 2026. According to Mouratoglou, recent training clips suggest Serena Williams looks physically sharp enough to compete again. It’s not just former coaches. Current players are noticing too. Alycia Parks revealed she recently practiced with Serena Williams and came away impressed. “She is in great shape. So I think she would kill it on tour,” Parks said. The question, however, remains: where?

One tournament heavily speculated about is Indian Wells. But during an episode of Served with Andy Roddick, Jon Wertheim explained why that might not be the ideal launchpad. “I have heard that won’t happen,” Wertheim said, noting the desert conditions – swirling winds, temperature shifts, and gritty courts – could make it a tricky setting for a comeback. The Stadium Court’s unique below-ground design, with hot days and cold nights, only adds to the challenge.

Reacting on the same platform, Andy Roddick offered a nuanced take. From a purely competitive standpoint, he would advise most players to jump right in. “If someone was coming back and Indian Wells isn’t a great surface for them, I would tell most people just go there,” Roddick explained. “There is no perfect reentry. You can’t just show up at Wimbledon and play.”

Yet even Roddick acknowledged that Serena Williams operates under different rules. Indian Wells appears uncertain. What about Wimbledon? Recently, Serena Williams hinted on Instagram that she’s preparing for a “Serena summer.” That immediately sparked speculation – including from longtime rival Maria Sharapova.

“Wimbledon?” Sharapova commented. Williams’ response was quick and playful: “Lol, no love hahaha.” So for now, Wimbledon seems off the table. But do you think a possible reunion with Venus Williams is on the cards this year?