Venus Williams Extends Losing Streak to 10 After Rain-Interrupted Loss in Madrid

When Venus Williams arrived in Madrid and trained with Elisabetta Cocciaretto, hope surged that her clay-court return would spark something special. The logic felt sound, with Cocciaretto riding momentum back into the top 40 after her Hobart International triumph and wins over Iva Jovic and Coco Gauff. Yet the script unraveled brutally, as the 45-year-old stumbled again, etching a heartbreaking mark at the Madrid opener.

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Nearly five decades after the WTA rankings were introduced, Venus Williams has now written a record no one expected. At the Madrid Open, the 45-year-old became the first former World No. 1 to lose 10 consecutive singles matches on tour.

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Her latest defeat came against 20-year-old Spanish wildcard Kaitlin Quevedo, who secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory. The result extends a difficult run that has now stretched close to a full calendar year, raising serious questions about what lies ahead.

Williams’s last singles win dates back to the 2025 Washington Open in July, where she defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round. Since then, the results have formed one of the most challenging stretches of her career, marked by 10 consecutive losses.

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These defeats have come across tournaments on three different continents, in varying conditions, and against a wide range of opponents. Some of those opponents were established top-30 players, while others were ranked well outside the top 100.

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The gap between her last win and this latest loss now stands at 272 days, underlining the length of this phase. Currently ranked 479 in the world, Williams is now the first former world number one to endure such a streak since the rankings began in 1975.

Tournaments Lost to Round Washington Open Magdalena Frech Second Cincinnati Open Jessica Bouzas Maneiro First US Open Karolina Muchova First ASB Classic Magda Linette First Hobart International Tatjana Maria First Australian Open Olga Danilovic First ATX Open Ajla Tomljanovic First Indian Wells Diane Parry First Miami Open Francesca Jones First Madrid Open Kaitlin Quevedo First

Despite the result, the match itself showed glimpses of her resilience, particularly in the second set. After losing the opening set 6-2, Williams responded with renewed energy and raced to a 3-0 lead.

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However, the momentum shifted after the match was briefly halted due to rain interruptions, forcing the roof on the Manolo Santana Stadium to close.

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Once play resumed, Quevedo found her rhythm and won five consecutive games to secure the match in one hour and 43 minutes.

Even in defeat, Williams maintained a composed and reflective outlook on her performance and the conditions. “The stadium always has the best feeling. It’s been just so many years, so it was great to walk out on the court,” Williams said after returning to the Caja Magica.

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Reflecting on the weather in Madrid, Venus added, “The conditions weren’t easy for both of us, so much wind and rain and interruptions in the atch. I don’t think that was helpful.”

She openly addressed the challenges of adjusting to clay, especially after spending much of her recent time on hard courts.

“All these things take adjustments. I started my practice on clay a couple of weeks after Miami. I haven’t really played on clay in years. But I enjoy the clay, it’s fun. I played against a very inspired opponent today.”

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Williams is not scheduled to compete in Rome, as wildcard entries for that event were allocated to Italian players. This leaves her next potential appearance on clay dependent on receiving a wildcard for Roland Garros.

The gap between Madrid and Paris places added pressure on preparation outside of competitive matches. “I mean, to get my feet dirty, this was a great start. I’m not able to play Rome, I have other commitments, unfortunately, so I’m really super sad about that, actually.”

“My husband is Italian, so we feel sad that we can’t be there. So we would love to keep it going on the clay.”

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Even as questions surround her singles form, Williams’s presence in Madrid is not over yet. Fans will still have the chance to see her compete in doubles, keeping her connection with the court alive.

Venus Williams to play Madrid Open doubles with Katie Boulter

Following her singles loss, Venus Williams now shifts focus to the doubles draw at the Madrid Open, where a new opportunity awaits.

The 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion will partner with Katie Boulter, currently ranked world number 61 in singles, in a collaboration that came through Boulter’s camp.

Williams welcomed the idea without hesitation, clearly intrigued by the partnership and what it could bring on court. “Yeah, she asked me to play, or her coach did. I would like to think she asked me to play, and I was happy to say yes,” Venus said.

Her reasoning went beyond just logistics, as she emphasized the connection she feels could develop between them. “She’s got great energy. She’s got a great attitude. She’s a fighter. I’m looking forward to playing with her because I think our energies will really match.”

For Boulter, this marks a return to doubles after her last appearance at the 2025 US Open, where she competed alongside Sonay Kartal. The pair reached the second round before falling to the 12th-seeded team of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai.

Seven months later, Boulter now finds herself sharing the court with a former world number one in both singles and doubles, adding weight to this pairing. In the opening round, Williams and Boulter are set to face the Chinese duo of Xinyu Jiang and Yifan Xu.

Should they progress, a tougher test awaits against either the experienced combination of Su-Wei Hsieh and Sofia Kenin or the pairing of Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls.

The doubles campaign now offers Williams not just a chance to compete, but also valuable time on clay.

If the chemistry clicks and the movement improves, doubles could quietly become the platform that steadies her transition back onto the red dirt.