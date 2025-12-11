Venus Williams Follows in Serena’s Footsteps as She Secures Prestigious 2026 Met Gala Role

Venus Williams has long fused sport and style, and as she tells Document Style Director Ronald Burton III, “My moment started out on the court when I was wearing these cutout dresses back in the day, in the early ’90s.” Her bold fashion imprint grew through her 2000 Venus Collection with Reebok and her 2012 NYFW activewear debut. Now, in a fitting full-circle moment, the 2026 Met Gala has named her a co-chair, placing her firmly in the spotlight her style helped shape.

Venus Williams will bring her signature style to one of fashion’s most celebrated events next year. It was announced on Wednesday that the seven-time Grand Slam champion will serve as a co-chair for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala in 2026. She will join Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the ceremony on May 4.

Williams becomes the third former WTA World No. 1 in recent years to co-chair the iconic event. The Met Gala is a major cultural moment that raises funds for the museum’s Costume Institute in New York City. Her sister Serena Williams co-chaired in 2019, and Naomi Osaka held the role in 2021. Roger Federer also represented tennis as a co-chair in 2023.

Vogue described the 2026 co-chairs as “major forces from the worlds of entertainment, sport, and, of course, fashion.” Together, they will work on a theme titled “Costume Art.” According to the magazine, the theme will “explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.”

The exhibition will be organized around different body types.

“The show — organized into a series of thematic body types, ranging from the Naked Body to the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body — will include garments and artworks from across The Met’s vast collection, and feature both historical and contemporary pieces from the Costume Institute,” the publication explained.

Williams has become a regular presence on the Met Gala red carpet. She has attended four of the last five editions. Last year, she embraced the “Superfine” theme with a tennis-inspired outfit that featured a custom skirt, polo, and cape created by Lacoste.

Now, as she steps into a leading role at the 2026 gala, Venus follows the path Serena once took. Alongside the excitement surrounding her new fashion role, she has also spoken about the ongoing speculation regarding Serena’s potential return to sport, adding another layer to her presence in current headlines.

Venus Williams showcases her generosity through fashion and athletic pursuits

Venus Williams has left a lasting impact on professional tennis not only through her achievements but also through her unique fashion statements. She turned heads in 2011 at Wimbledon with her bold jumper, sparking widespread attention. In 2010, she captivated fans again at the US Open with a black, flapper-style dress featuring faux-leather fringe, a look that had both the fashion and tennis worlds buzzing.

Even at Wimbledon in 2010, where tradition is central, Venus brought her personal flair. She wore a white dress trimmed with Tina Turner-inspired frills. “I love Tina Turner,” she said at the time. “This dress is really inspired by her.”

Throughout her career, she continued to experiment with daring designs. Her lingerie-inspired look at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open and many other bold outfits proved her willingness to push tennis fashion forward.

In April, she spoke openly with fashion expert Ben Johnson about why style matters in tennis. She emphasized the sport’s long connection to fashion.

She said, “The most fashionable moments actually happen in tennis. Can you think of any other sport that has more fashion. More iconic moments. Like when you think about like classic sport it goes always back to tennis. We gotta keep it fashionable in tennis. We can’t just let it go down. We’ve got to let the next generation know that we did a good job with this.”

Even when, Ronald Burton III of Document asked Venus a simple question for the Fall/Winter 2024–25 issue: “What does fashion mean to you?” She responded with passion.

“Oh my gosh. It’s a way you express yourself. You wake up every morning and you make a decision, right? What you put on dictates who you might be that day, and that day can change. It’s an art form that we all get to practice every single day. I love that opportunity to have your own self-practice,” she said.

Now, with her upcoming role at the Met Gala, Venus will appear on one of fashion’s biggest stages. Her long history of bold choices makes her presence especially fitting.

Additionally, Venus has confirmed that she will return to competition at the ASB Classic in New Zealand beginning January 5. As she prepares for the new season, many fans wonder whether she can make a strong comeback at age 45.