Venus Williams Jokes About Serena’s “Jealousy” as She Unveils a Surprise Move at ASB Classic

Venus Williams is set for yet another return to the tennis spotlight after receiving wild cards into both the ASB Classic and the Australian Open. Now 45, the seven-time ASB Classic competitor is back in New Zealand and entering her 33rd straight WTA season since turning pro in 1994. But before stepping on court in Auckland, she couldn’t resist having a little fun at her sister’s expense.

Williams will team up with Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina in the doubles tournament, with the world No. 14 also leading the singles draw as the top seed.

Previewing the pairing, Venus joked about the unusual alliance, saying, “I’m playing doubles with Elina Svitolina. We’ve always been opponents but finally we’re on the same team, and I hope Serena won’t be jealous.”

Serena and Venus Williams weren’t just great singles players, they were a doubles dynasty. Together, the sisters won 22 titles, including an incredible 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic gold medals, setting a standard that few teams in tennis history can touch. That legacy naturally adds extra weight anytime Venus teams up with someone new.

Venus and Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, know each other well from the singles court. They’ve faced off five times, with Svitolina holding a 4-1 edge in their head-to-head. Still, this marks the first time they’ll be on the same side of the net, making their Auckland doubles partnership a fresh and intriguing storyline.

Interestingly, while Svitolina is best known for her singles success, she does have doubles experience. The Ukrainian has captured two WTA doubles titles, both coming more than a decade ago at the Istanbul Cup, but she has never cracked the top 100 in the WTA doubles rankings.

Venus Williams, on the other hand, needs no introduction. Along with her seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam trophies, she’s also added two mixed doubles major titles to her résumé.

Williams last played doubles at the US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals alongside Leylah Fernandez. Auckland marks her first tournament since then, but the mutual respect between her and Svitolina has been clear from the start.

“It’s great to share a court with her and to play with such a legend is a big privilege,” Svitolina said, adding that she plans to “give my very best for the win.” Venus echoed that competitive mindset, saying, “If there’s one thing she’s going to do, she’s going to compete,” while noting that both will lean on their singles instincts.

The lighthearted tone continued when an interviewer asked about a potential celebrity nickname for the duo. Svitolina laughed it off with, “I think we’ll see about it later,” while Venus added, “We can get one win under us and we’ll have earned a name.”

Williams and Svitolina will open their doubles run on Monday against rising talents Iva Jovic and Alex Eala in what feels like a true generational clash. Meanwhile, Venus Williams’ return to Auckland carries a deeply personal edge, and she’s fully committed to giving everything she has this season.

Plenty of experience, but little match experience for Venus Williams

Venus Williams stated that her return to Auckland feels both familiar and meaningful. Speaking last week, she shared her excitement about being back after a three-year gap, saying, “It’s awesome,” and noting how quickly time has passed. She added that once she knew she was returning, the excitement hit immediately.

Auckland holds a special place in Williams’ career, filled with memories that still resonate. She spoke fondly about the city, saying she’s had “so many wonderful times” there. The ASB Classic has been a key stop for her, highlighted by her 2015 title run and a runner-up finish the year before.

Despite her legendary career, Venus Williams acknowledged that this comeback comes with challenges. She admitted she’s entering the tournament with less match play than almost anyone else in the field, having played just a handful of matches over the past two seasons.

“I have so much experience, but I probably play the least amount than any other player in this draw,” Williams said. “So it’s an interesting position to be in, because I have a lot to pull out.”

Now, with a wild card secured for the Australian Open, Venus Williams said continuing to compete is helping her adapt and stay connected to the modern game.