Venus Williams Leads Tributes as 32-Year-Old WTA Star Announces Tennis Retirement

A heartfelt tribute from Venus Williams and other tennis stars highlighted the emotional retirement announcement of 32-year-old WTA star Zarina Diyas, marking the end of a 17-year journey. Good wishes poured in as she made the decision public in a shocking Instagram post.

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“Today I am closing one of the most important chapters of my life. I am ending my professional tennis career. It has been an incredible journey… the path of a girl from Almaty, who since childhood dreamed of playing in world arenas, winning tournaments and becoming one of the best in the world,” Zarina wrote.

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She also expressed pride in representing Kazakhstan at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and multiple other tournaments on the biggest stage. This includes the coveted Billie Jean King Cup, where she has a brilliant win-loss record of 18-8.

“And I still can’t believe that this dream has become my reality of winning tournaments, a place in the top 30 in the world ranking and the honor to represent Kazakhstan at the Olympics. I am proud to have played for the national team, that went on court for her country and represented Kazakhstan on the world stage,” the post further read.

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Having turned pro in 2007, Zarina mostly played on the ITF circuit until 2014. She had her breakthrough that season and reached the top 40 on the WTA rankings in the later stages of the year. The Kazakh also won her fifth ITF title during the season, when she started participating in major tournaments. However, she won her first WTA singles title in 2017.

The much-awaited triumph came at the Japan Women’s Open in 2017, which Zarina entered as a qualifier. After winning all her qualifying matches, she racked up victories against Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva in the main draw, before defeating fellow qualifier Miyu Kato in the final. She also won two ITF titles this season, including the ITF Nanning and the Manchester Trophy.

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Unfortunately, the Kazakh’s momentum halted for a major injury setback the next year. A serious knee injury saw her miss the entire grass-court season in 2018. This led to her dropping out of the top 100, even though she had started the year at No. 66.

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The coming years saw Zarina struggle both in WTA and ITF tournaments. She recorded a series of early exits at major events and captured just two ITF titles in almost three years before taking an indefinite hiatus in June 2022. She ranked No. 1042 at the end of the season.

At that point, the writing was on the wall, and it looked as if Zarina would never return to the court.

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However, Zarina returned to action in 2024 and participated in Wimbledon. Her first WTA main draw after the hiatus was at the China Open as she returned to the top 500 in the rankings. She later clinched her tenth ITF title this year by triumphing in Kayseri, Turkey.

Although Zarina took her tally of ITF titles to 12 in 2025, her performance in WTA tournaments turned out to be disappointing once again. The 32-year-old maintained a dismal record of 2-7 during the year and failed to make it past the second round in any of the seven tournaments she played.

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She earned a wildcard entry into the 2026 Australian Open, but suffered a crushing 2-6, 4-6 defeat by Paula Badosa in the opening round. This was Zarina’s final appearance at a major tournament, as she announced her retirement just a few months later.

Wishes and tributes poured in from around the world as Zarina bid adieu to tennis for good.

Zarina Diyas receives heartwarming messages after announcing retirement

Multiple tennis stars shared their wishes for the Kazakh, including 7-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, who sent a special message to the 32-year-old. “You’re an inspiration! Will miss seeing you on the court!” she wrote.

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Zarina’s sudden decision to retire took Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova by surprise, who simply wrote, “Goosebumps.”

WTA star Daria Saville also wished Zarina the best for her future endeavors. “Congratulations! Thankful that our paths crossed! good luck in everything that’s coming!”

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Former Russian player Anastasia Pivovarova also shared a heartfelt message: “You are a good one!! Good luck with your new beginnings.”

Finally, Russian-Australian player Arina Rodionova reflected on the memories that she made with Zarina along the way and wished her the best for the future.

“Thanks for the memories along the way especially the memorable NYC dinner and that Wimbledon practice, ‘how lowwww can you go.’

Can’t wait to see what you gonna do next, but I am sure you’ll be amazing at whatever that is!” she wrote.

Looking at the love she has received from people across the world, it is safe to say Zarina has left behind a remarkable legacy in tennis. She has become a source of inspiration for the younger generation of players from Kazakhstan and will always remain a cherished athlete in her home country.