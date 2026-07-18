Venus Williams Makes Big Move With Alexandra Eala for DC Open

Venus Williams had a disappointing finish recently at the SW19. Her campaign ended in back-to-back heartbreaks as her sister Serena Williams withdrew from the women’s doubles with an injury before Venus herself fell short in the mixed doubles. Now, with the American hard-court swing approaching, the icon has reunited with a familiar partner, hoping to make a strong statement on the doubles court.

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The former world No. 1 has accepted a wildcard for the 2026 Mubadala DC Open and will reunite with Alexandra Eala in the doubles draw. The American-Filipino pair will team up again after their promising run at the Bad Homburg Open.

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The partnership already showed plenty of promise on the grass-court swing. The American icon and Eala reached the quarters at the WTA 500 event with some confident performances.

Last year, Venus Williams partnered with fellow American Hailey Baptiste at the DC tournament. The pair also reached the quarterfinals and looked solid throughout the event before losing to the pair of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

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Washington also holds special memories for Williams in singles. The seven-time Grand Slam winner earned her most recent tour-level singles victory at the Citi DC Open.

However, injuries have repeatedly disrupted her doubles plans at the Grand Slam level. The 24-year-old Baptiste suffered a torn ACL before Roland Garros, forcing Williams to miss the tournament.

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The disappointment continued at the grass-court Slam as well. Serena Williams injured her knee during her singles match. As a result, the legendary duo had to withdraw from the doubles competition.

Meanwhile, her 21-year-old partner Eala heads into the capital city with plenty of confidence. The Filipino professional enjoyed an impressive grass-court season and lifted the Birmingham Classic Challenger title. She then produced one of the biggest results of her career at SW19. Eala defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets before reaching the fourth round.

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Her performances throughout the grass-court season did not go unnoticed. The WTA recently named Eala the “Star of the Swing” for the grass-court season, marking another major milestone in her rapid rise on the tour.

Now, the pair is preparing to reunite on the court once again. Both players will hope to build on their earlier success together.

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Venus Williams opens up about partnering with Alexandra Eala

Before her first SW19 appearance since 2023, Venus Williams had already made it clear that she wanted to play alongside the Filipino international again.

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“She is very competitive on the court; I think we were a great team, I think we just needed a little more time together. We never even got a chance to practice together before we did the doubles, so I hope we get the chance to team back up together; I think we will be able to do it hopefully,” Venus added.

Their history goes beyond being teammates, though. Earlier this season, Eala and the American actually faced each other on opposite sides of the net in Auckland.

Playing alongside American Iva Jovic, Eala defeated the pairing of Venus Williams and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. And ahead of their latest partnership, Eala has also opened up about sharing the court with Venus at the German WTA 500 event.

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“It was an incredible experience for me. Venus has such a special work ethic and such a special mindset. And for who she is, she is so down to earth,” Eala added.

Now that the pair is joining hands once again, expectations are growing. Fans will be eager to see whether the pair can build on their chemistry and make another deep run together.