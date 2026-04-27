Venus Williams Opens Up on Madrid Open Comeback: “It Was Meant To Be’

For Venus Williams, 2025 has been a season of frustrating defeats, and her arrival in Madrid seemed to promise more of the same.The 45-year-old had come to the Caja Mágica having lost ten consecutive matches, and lost her opening round match to 20-year-old Spanish wildcard Kaitlin Quevedo 6-2, 6-4, a loss that left her with a 0-7 record on the season and a run of defeats dating back to the 2025 US Open. Her last appearance on clay was at Roland Garros in 2021. But she was not done with Madrid yet. And on Saturday, the tournament gave her exactly what she needed.

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In the women’s doubles, teamed with British No. 1 Katie Boulter, Williams scored her first victory since last summer’s US Open run, and she did it the hard way. Trailing a set to the Chinese pair of Xinyu Jiang and Yifan Xu, the unheralded pairing fought their way back to a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 match-tiebreak victory that had Court Six on its feet. It was the kind of win that is less important for the draw, and more important for Williams; that there is still the desire to play, and that, on the right day, with the right partner, she can still compete.

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The partnership was forged in a manner that Venus found amusing. The American was approached by Boulter to play doubles, and the answer was always going to be yes.

“We’ve never played before and you asked me to play, right? I was wondering, was it you or your coach? Well, it was both of us. Of course. I was hoping it was you. So it was really nice to say yes. And it was meant to be. It was so much fun. It was tough to play. They played so well,” Venus said after the match, laughing.

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The changeovers, she revealed, were a blend of strategy and deliberate calm. “We talked about everything. But I think part of it is you have to strategize. But you also have to like relax, too. Everybody plays their best when they’re relaxed. So it’s like a balance between both. We did what we had to do. So we will keep that up in the next round,” she added.

What made the pairing click, in Williams’ assessment, came down to something simpler than tactics. “Katie has great energy. I feel like our energies just really matched and we just kept each other up. That was the best experience.”

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It is her first victory since the 2025 US Open, where she and Leylah Fernandez reached the quarterfinals together- a result that had briefly restored a sense of hope that Williams would still be competitive at the elite level. Saturday’s victory, over a Chinese team ranked much higher than them, confirms that this was no illusion.

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Williams confirmed she will not be travelling to Rome for the Italian Open, “I have other commitments, unfortunately, so I’m really super sad about that. My husband is Italian, so we feel sad that we can’t be there.”

Leaves the French Open as the next possible step for the clay-court comeback. It remains to be seen if she can get a wildcard into Roland Garros, where she made the final in 2002.

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For now, Madrid has done what the singles draw hasn’t. A win. A crowd. A partner to match her spirit. And a reminder, as if one was needed, of why she keeps coming back.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s a lot of work to be out here. You sacrifice a lot. You give up most of your life to be basically in this cult called tennis. So it’s very rewarding when it works,” Williams concluded.

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Her partner was in a similar state of awe, just like the crowd, and shared her experience of playing with the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“An Absolute Icon” Katie Boulter on the privilege of sharing a court with Venus Williams

Katie Boulter didn’t know what to expect when the clay season started. She approached Venus, and she accepted immediately. It proved to be a memorable day in her career.

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“Yeah, it was so fun. I mean, obviously everyone came out here for an absolute icon. So, I mean, of course they’re going to make some noise. But yeah, it was a privilege to be on court and obviously playing with you as well. It was so much fun,” Boulter said, addressing Williams directly in the post-match interview.

The jitters she felt in the early part of the day were real and entirely understandable. Standing alongside a five-time Olympic medalist, in front of a crowd that turned out to see her partner, carries a particular kind of pressure. Williams, it seems, neutralized it.

“I think I had nerves coming in this morning, to be honest with you. But then actually, like during the warm up, you calmed me down. I was like, I’m fine. I’m good. But of course — yeah. I mean, I felt a little bit of pressure, but it’s a lot of fun just to go out there and swing and enjoy it as well. And I’m so happy we got the win,” she said.

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The state of mind that got them through the match-tiebreak, the part of the match where nerves are crucial, was clearly agreed upon before the match began. “I think we just enjoyed it. I think both of us had the mindset of just going out, having a smile on our face. And I think from the first point to the last, we did that. No matter what happened, we kept fighting. And yeah, we came away with a win. So yeah, very happy.”

It’s a big year for Boulter on and off the court. Her engagement to fellow tennis star Alex de Minaur has given her something else to look forward to in a busy year. Williams, who wed Italian actor Andrea Preti late last year, was only too pleased to share some of her hard-earned wisdom and perhaps an invitation for her to do so in the future. “You never know, she’s coming!” Boulter laughed when asked about it. “I’m so fun, so get ready,” Williams replied.

If the second round brings another win, Madrid will have delivered far more than anyone dared hope for this particular pairing. They will be facing the seventh seed Hsieh Su-wei and Sofia Kenin in the R16 on Monday.