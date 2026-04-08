Venus Williams Returns to Clay as She Gets a Wild Card Ahead of Madrid Open

Another tournament, another wildcard for Venus Williams. Her wildcard appearance at the Miami Open, though, wasn’t the best stint of her career, as she was ousted by Francesca Jones in the Round of 128. But here’s where things get tricky: this time, the seven-time major champion is stepping onto a surface she has largely avoided for years.

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“Venus Williams receives a main draw wild card for the Madrid WTA 1000! She is coming to the clay!” José Morgado wrote on X.

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This is her first entry into a WTA 1000 clay court event in years. The last time she played on the surface was at the 2021 French Open, the same year when she even participated at La Caja Magica. She has skipped the clay swing in the later stages of her career to manage her injuries, but this invitation is again an opportunity to test herself.

In 2010, Williams was a finalist at the Madrid Open, where she lost to unseeded Frenchwoman Aravane Rezaï in one of the most memorable finals in the history of the tournament. On the wider clay circuit, she has won titles in Hamburg and Rome, but was never able to cross the line at Roland Garros. Her best result at the clay-court Grand Slam was in 2002, as a finalist, where she lost to her sister Serena Williams in straight sets.

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The Madrid Open wildcard was the latest in a series of opportunities presented to Williams across the 2026 season. She had received wildcards for the Auckland and Hobart events in January, the Australian Open, and the Sunshine Double. Despite her 0-6 record this year and nine-match losing streak overall, Madrid becomes an entry point into the clay season for the veteran.

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Even though the 45-year-old has made it clear that she is not competing to win tournaments, it’s hard to overlook the performances recorded by her. She has not won a WTA singles match since her memorable victory over Peyton Stearns at the Washington DC Open in July 2025. There have been multiple times where she came close to victory but could not finish the match.

At the Australian Open, the American had won a grueling first set against Olga Danilovic in the first round. But that exhausted her so much, which allowed the Serbian to stage a comeback and win the next two sets. A similar pattern was noticed in Indian Wells as well, where she lost the first set to Diane Parry, but then clinched a tight second set in the tie-breaker. Williams put all her effort into leveling the score, which allowed her opponent to close out the third set 6-1.

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The losing streak has sparked considerable discussion in the tennis community over the rationale and philosophy behind wildcard selections, especially as the talent pool in the WTA continues to deepen, with teenage players making strong cases for why they deserve those spots. Currently, Venus sits at a world ranking of No. 476 in singles and No. 148 in doubles.

Whether Venus Williams should be given wildcards is an issue on which opinions vary, depending on how individuals define the purpose of wildcards. Her name, legacy, and the story she brings to any event have been recognized by the tournaments that invite her and, as such, will continue to be attractions in their own right.

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But while that’s that, let us take a deeper dive into Venus Williams’ wildcard.

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Venus Williams’ latest wildcard

Clay has historically suited the 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion. The slow surfaces allow her flat, aggressive stroke-making to be used much more productively than on the hard courts. Venus Williams has a win percentage of 60% on the red dirt, with nine titles and 15 final appearances on the tour.

Imago Venus Williams

Moreover, the ball moves quicker and higher on the surface of Madrid than on most clay surfaces because of the 667 meters above sea level, which will be favorable to her style.

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However, the field she is walking into is daunting. Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula are all likely to compete. Even if the former world No. 1 manages a first-round victory, it would likely set up a daunting second-round assignment. On the ATP side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the top names to watch in the men’s draw; this makes Madrid one of the most star-studded combined events of the whole clay swing.

It remains to be seen whether Venus Williams can translate the forgiving rhythm of clay into her first WTA win of the year. Yet the surrounding talk—the flattery, the aggravation, the show business—is such that by the time she arrives in Madrid, she will command attention. Between her return to tennis and her refusal to step away from the sport, the tennis world may have learned a lesson or two over the past year: never bet against Venus Williams.