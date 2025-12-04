Venus Williams Reveals What She and Serena “Hate” Now as Adults

Venus and Serena Williams never let their on-court battles get in the way of their bond. Alongside their remarkable singles records, they were an absolute force in doubles, winning 22 titles together, including 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic gold medals. However, Venus Williams didn’t hold back from stating that there are downsides to their close bond.

Just a few hours ago, Venus Williams reposted the latest episode of their podcast Stockton Street on X. In an excerpt from the clip, Serena asked, “What was it like for you growing up next to me? Obviously, it must have been amazing.” Venus emphasized that they “spent every waking moment together.” Serena then jokingly pushed further and asked, “Are you tired of me now?”

“No. Now we all spend every waking moment together and I hate it,” Venus quipped. Despite the playful complaint, it was clear she didn’t mean it harshly. Reflecting on their childhood, she explained the reason for her complaint endearingly. Williams said that they shared a bed, went to the same schools, attended the same college, and even trained side by side on the same tennis courts. There was hardly a moment when the sisters weren’t together, and that constant companionship helped shape their remarkable partnership.

And their strength has been visible in their partnerships on and off the court.

Last year, Venus spoke candidly about what made their partnership so successful. “Serena and I are just like, we moved well together,” she said, noting how naturally they communicated during matches. “You can see how we talk to each other… we learned communication. In a relationship, communication is everything. If you’re not talking, it’s over!” For the Williams sisters, communication wasn’t just a skill; it was a competitive advantage.

And now, as Serena Williams stepped away from tennis after the 2022 US Open, retiring with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and countless other honors, she has made it clear she doesn’t plan to return. But what does Venus think about her younger sister staying off the court?

Venus Williams roots for sister Serena’s comeback

When rumors about Serena Williams’ comeback began spreading like wildfire, Serena Williams shut everything down fast. “Omg, y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote on Tuesday, putting an end to the speculation. The buzz had started after a filing that exempted her from strict whereabouts rules, which immediately caught fans’ attention and fueled fresh theories that she might be gearing up for a return.

Meanwhile, fans remember that Venus Williams was also off the court for 14 months, prompting questions about whether she had quietly retired. Those rumors were put to rest last July when the 45-year-old accepted a main-draw wildcard into the WTA 500 event in Washington, proving she still wasn’t done competing.

And while in Washington, Venus was asked the question everyone wants answered: What are the chances Serena might come back? The former world No. 1 did not hold back in her response and offered a heartfelt take that fans loved.

“I’m her biggest fan. I never wanted her to retire. I mean, I keep saying to my team, ‘The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,’ like we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know,” Venus Williams said at the time, making it clear just how much she still wants her sister by her side.

With comments like that, it’s easy to see why some fans are hopeful about a possible 2026 reunion with Venus. So, do you think the duo could make a comeback next year? Let us know in the comments below.