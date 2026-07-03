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Venus Williams Risks $50,000 Fine Over Breaking the Same Wimbledon Rule As Serena

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 3, 2026 | 3:46 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Venus Williams Risks $50,000 Fine Over Breaking the Same Wimbledon Rule As Serena

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 3, 2026 | 3:46 PM EDT

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Venus Williams could face a fine of up to £37,000 ($50,000) after skipping her post-match press conference following a mixed doubles defeat at Wimbledon. The 46-year-old, playing alongside Kevin Krawietz on a wildcard, lost 6-4, 6-4 to seventh seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Tereza Mihalíková on Court 14, then declined her media request without offering any comment through the WTA or the All England Club.

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According to Grand Slam rules, players must attend post-match media duties within a reasonable time frame unless excused on medical or other reasonable grounds, at the discretion of the Grand Slam supervisors. The rulebook explicitly states that it is mandatory for both winning and losing players and teams to participate in media meetings after each game, including walkovers, unless the referee deems there is good cause not to do so. 

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It’s the same thing that happened to her sister days earlier. Serena also skipped her press conference after losing to Maya Joint in singles, but escaped punishment once it emerged she had tweaked her knee during the match. Her agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed Wimbledon and WTA medical staff had excused Serena at the time. Venus has offered no such explanation so far, leaving her latest no-show without the same safety net her sister was given.

This is a developing story…

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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