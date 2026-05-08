Venus Williams Set to Team Up With Andre Agassi for Special Role at 2026 French Open

Last month, former World No. 1 Venus Williams hinted at a possible return to the French Open, despite extending her singles losing streak to 10 at the Madrid Open. Her clay-court comeback hopes, however, remain uncertain as competitive appearances fade from view. However, in a striking twist, she is now set to join forces with Andre Agassi in a special off-court role at the 2026 Roland Garros, reshaping her Paris narrative.

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TNT Sports has officially unveiled its commentator lineup for its 2026 coverage of the French Open, assembling a highly decorated and versatile broadcast team for its second year as the US broadcaster of the event.

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Andre Agassi will return to the broadcast booth for semi-final and final coverage after joining TNT Sports’ team last year. His presence is expected to remain a key feature during the tournament’s biggest moments.

A deep supporting cast has also been confirmed for the 2026 edition. Lindsay Davenport, Caroline Wozniacki, Chris Eubanks, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe, Sam Querrey, and Mary Joe Fernandez will all contribute to the broadcast team.

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Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is also expected to feature prominently from the quarter-final stage onwards. She will be part of studio coverage, adding star power and experience to the broadcast presentation.

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Craig Barry, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at TNT Sports, praised the lineup and its depth. “This talented lineup for Roland Garros will deliver an energetic blend of authenticity, credibility, and personality to every moment of this iconic major,” he said.

Barry also emphasized continuity and ambition in the network’s approach. “In our second year, we will continue to push the coverage, delivering a presentation that’s as dynamic and distinctive as the event itself.” His comments reflect TNT Sports’ intent to further refine its Grand Slam broadcasting identity.

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Williams had already appeared during last year’s French Open in pre-recorded segments for the broadcaster. Her role this year is expected to be significantly expanded as part of the studio team.

It is still uncertain whether Williams will receive a wildcard entry into the main draw of the French Open. However, she is still expected to travel to Paris regardless of her playing status.

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Her confirmed role with TNT Sports adds another layer to her presence at the tournament. The broadcaster has described her as a “special guest contributing to tournament coverage during the quarter-finals, semi-finals and women’s final.”

The main hosting duties will be handled by Adam Lefkoe, Patrick McEnroe, and Mark Petchey, who will also be involved in match analysis and commentary. Their roles anchor the network’s flagship coverage.

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Veteran commentators Brian Anderson and Alex Faust will lead play-by-play duties across matches, ensuring consistent match coverage throughout the tournament. Additionally, Jon Wertheim will contribute feature stories and player interviews.

TNT Sports’ coverage will also operate in collaboration with its international partners across the UK and Europe, with commentators frequently appearing across shared platforms under the wider Warner Bros. Discovery broadcast network.

The broadcaster’s 2025 Roland-Garros coverage previously delivered strong results, including record-breaking viewership in the US and significant year-over-year audience growth. With a renewed lineup and expanded roles, TNT Sports is now aiming to further strengthen its presentation of the tournament in 2026.

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Genie Bouchard also joins the TNT desk with John McEnroe

Alongside Venus Williams and Andre Agassi, former Wimbledon Championships finalist Genie Bouchard will also join TNT Sports’ French Open coverage team for the first time. Her arrival comes less than a year after announcing her retirement from professional tennis.

The Canadian will work alongside legendary former champion John McEnroe, who is set to continue his role providing both studio analysis and live match commentary throughout the tournament.

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Meanwhile, John Isner is expected to take on an expanded on-air analyst role this year. After making a strong impression during TNT Sports’ debut Roland-Garros coverage last season, Isner will now appear regularly across the event.

The former World No. 8 will provide real-time analysis shaped by his recent experience competing against the top players on tour. TNT Sports sees his perspective as a major addition to its growing tennis coverage team.

Across Europe, TNT Sports and Eurosport will continue featuring a star-studded lineup of experienced tennis analysts. Hall of Famers Mats Wilander, Chris Evert, and Boris Becker headline the expert panel.

TNT Sports will once again provide complete coverage of the French Open across all of its platforms. Featured live matches will air on TNT, daily whiparound coverage will be shown on truTV, every match will stream on HBO Max, and Bleacher Report, along with House of Highlights, will deliver continuous digital content from Paris.

Additional details regarding production plans and tournament programming for the 2026 French Open are expected to be announced in the coming weeks before the tournament begins on May 18.