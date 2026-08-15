Venus Williams Trains as Serena Williams’ Weight-Loss Drug Ad Takes Over Cincinnati Open

Serena Williams’ choice to take GLP-1 medication for weight loss continues to be her comeback narrative. So far, it hasn’t received the public appreciation that RO, a company for which the American tennis icon is an ambassador, would’ve liked. And so, they had a plan in mind for the ongoing Cincinnati Open. It still did not go the way they wanted, with Venus as the collateral.

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Throughout the tournament, an ad banner could be seen flying in the bright blue skies of Cincinnati, featuring a picture of Serena Williams with the RO logo behind her. When tennis journalist for The Guardian Sport, Tumaini Carayol, shared the photo on his X, Venus Williams was on the court, practicing in the Cincinnati heat.

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This is not the first time that Williams has appeared in RO advertisements, injecting herself with GLP-1 medication, as she appeared in a high-profile Super Bowl ad this year as well. She has openly admitted to taking the help of medication such as Ozempic to help her control her body weight, which she struggled with after the birth of her second child.

The American’s move was met with a lot of criticism and backlash from fans, who were critical of the 23-time Major champion’s decision, as she had been a champion of body image in her career.

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Interestingly, even though Williams was not in action in Toronto, Ozempic ads were all across the boundary walls at the back of the court. Given that direct advertising of prescription drugs is limited in the country, the ads were not well received by fans, who expressed their discontent on social media.

Despite all the criticisms of taking a shortcut, Serena has always defended her position by claiming that her usage of GLP-1 medication was a strictly medically backed decision.

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Notably, GLP-1 medications work by copying a hormone produced in the gut, helping people feel less hungry. The group includes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, commonly used for diabetes, as well as Wegovy and Zepbound, which are approved for weight management. Wegovy has also been cleared for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke in certain people who are overweight or obese.

Serena Williams also shared that GLP-1 medication helped her lower her cholesterol, keep her blood sugar steadier and lose around 34 pounds over the past year. But for Williams, the struggle with weight wasn’t exactly new. She told NBC News that even during her playing days, diet and exercise didn’t always get her where she wanted to be.

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“Sometimes, no matter what you do, no matter how many steps you take, how many miles you run, you just can’t get over that hump. I know that for a fact,” Williams said. “As a woman, as I age, I definitely couldn’t get over that hump.”

In fact, in an August 2025 Vogue interview, she confirmed that she was using Zepbound and said she wanted to challenge some of the stigma attached to these medications.

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“I’ve heard negative comments, along with a tremendous amount of positive comments, about my body my entire life,” she told Vogue’s Margaux Anbouba. “For lack of a better way to say it, I don’t really care what people are saying about my body anymore. But what is important to me is transparency.”

For athletes, however, the situation is a little different. WADA currently allows both semaglutide and tirzepatide, meaning Zepbound isn’t prohibited in competition. Still, the drugs haven’t escaped the anti-doping body’s radar.

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Semaglutide was placed on WADA’s Monitoring Program in 2024, with tirzepatide added a year later. The program lets WADA keep an eye on how these drugs are being used and any potential health concerns, without treating them as banned substances. Still, tournaments such as the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters continue to face backlash for promoting the medication.

Despite all the fan criticism, one can only assume the stands will be packed when the Williams sisters make their doubles comeback in Cincinnati.

The Williams Sisters Set to Make Doubles Return in Cincinnati

While Serena was in the air and Venus was on the ground on a practice court, the duo will soon be on the court as they, the highly celebrated doubles duo, make their comeback after four years. The two are set to begin their campaign against the team of Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns, with the Ukrainian being in great form this year, reaching consecutive semifinals at the French Open and at Wimbledon.

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Venus will be the third doubles partner for Serena on her comeback, as the 23-time Major champion already partnered with Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova in the grass-court season. Venus, on the other hand, did not have a good start in her singles campaign, as she lost in the first round to Emiliana Arango, and will hope to turn her doubles fortunes around.

With the US Open only a few weeks away, fans will hope that the Cincinnati outing is just a beginning for the Williams sisters, who will team up again in New York. They were already set for a Grand Slam return at Wimbledon, but plans went awry as Serena had to pull out due to a leg injury. Despite all the controversy surrounding weight-loss medication, the crowd is expected to show partisan support for the American duo.