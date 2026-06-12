Venus Williams Turns Heads With Another Wildcard Despite Debate Over Her Form

The Williams sisters are making tennis headlines even in 2026. After Serena made her Queens comeback, it is now Venus Williams who has confirmed her participation in a hard-court event during the North-American swing. The seven-time Major champion received a Wild Card for the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, which is scheduled to take place from July 25. Williams’ decision to ask for a wildcard at this event does not come as a surprise, as she was in action in Washington last year as well.

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The tournament’s official page unveiled this year’s poster, featuring Venus alongside other prominent American names, including Iva Jovic, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe. However, what might become controversial is that Williams has received a wildcard yet again. The former World N0.1 is currently at 459 on the live rankings and does need the provision of a wildcard to enter the main draws.

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This is the eighth wildcard for Williams this year, with the American losing all seven of her matches this year so far. Some of those losses were close, like the three-set loss to Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open, but there is no denying that the American is past her prime. This is where Williams has been criticised from fans and pundits alike for taking wildcards, as the prevailing view is that she is taking away viable opportunities for young players. Wildcards are designed to give local younger players a chance to take part in some of the biggest events in the sport against top-flight opposition.

Wildcards have always been a source of contention in tennis, as they are within the tournament’s discretion, and often, tennis reasons are not behind the decisions, as seen in the case of Tatjana Maria, who did not receive a wildcard at Queens despite being a defending champion. The fact that she has lost her last 10 singles matches on Tour also raises questions about Williams’s competitive level, a point critics have noted. However, Venus receiving a wildcard at Washington should not have that many critics, as she is a local player who will no doubt fill the stadium with fans. Also, this is the same competition where she won her last singles match against Magda Linette last year.

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As far as other former players are concerned, Williams has received both criticism and support for receiving multiple wildcards as this stage of her career.

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This is a developing story…