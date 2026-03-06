Venus Williams Vents Frustration on Court Over ‘Unfair’ Treatment at Indian Wells

Venus Williams’ return to Indian Wells nearly three decades after her first appearance was always going to be special. While the result didn’t go her way, falling 6-3, 6(4)-7, 6-1 to France’s Diane Parry, the 45-year-old legend still received a warm reception from fans on Stadium 1. However, the match wasn’t without controversy, as a courtside issue briefly shifted the spotlight away from the tennis.

During the match, Williams openly expressed frustration over the lack of cold water available to players. After battling back to win the second set and force a decider, the seven-time Grand Slam champion voiced her displeasure to officials. “If I can’t get the water, I’m calling the referee. It doesn’t take two sets to get cold water, and it’s extremely unfair. It’s not OK, it’s not OK, get the water!” Williams said, clearly unhappy with the situation.

The American icon had arrived in the California desert, excited about her return to the BNP Paribas Open after missing last year’s wild-card opportunity. “I’m so excited to be heading back to Indian Wells and can’t wait to return home to play in California,” Williams had written on Instagram last month. But the comeback storyline was cut short by Parry, who recovered after dropping the second-set tie-break to dominate the deciding set.

Williams, who entered the event via a wild card, was playing in her 10th career appearance at Indian Wells and her first since 2024. At 45, she also became the oldest player to enter the tournament’s main draw through a special invitation. Despite pushing the match into a third set, the former world No. 1 could not stop the 23-year-old Parry, ranked 111th in the world, from taking control late in the contest.

The defeat extended a difficult stretch for Venus Williams, who has now lost eight consecutive WTA matches during her comeback to professional tennis. Her only win since returning to the tour came at the Washington Open last year. Earlier this season, she competed at the Australian Open, becoming the oldest woman to appear in the singles main draw there, and later suffered a first-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović at the ATX Open in Austin.

Imago TENNIS : Open Australie 2026 – Melbourne – 18//01/2026 Venus Williams – Australian Open – Melbourne – 1826 MELBOURNE PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xSportxPZx

Although the Indian Wells result was another setback, Williams’ presence on court still resonated with fans. Nearly three decades after her debut at the tournament, the American legend continues to draw admiration, reminding the tennis world that her influence stretches far beyond the scoreboard. What did she say after facing this hard-fought defeat at Indian Wells?

Venus Williams’ honest reaction to the first-round exit at Indian Wells

Venus Williams’ long-awaited return to Indian Wells ended in disappointment on Thursday, but the American icon still found plenty to appreciate about the moment. Nearly 30 years after making her debut at the tournament, the seven-time Grand Slam champion soaked in the support of the home crowd despite suffering a three-set defeat to France’s Diane Parry.

Reflecting on the match afterward, Williams admitted that playing in front of fans in Southern California remains one of the most special parts of her career. “I have amazing fans that believe in me, and it’s fun to play for them, or even in practice when they come out,” Williams said. “It’s very thrilling. Today was a tough one, but that’s sport, and that’s life, and I’ll take what I need to from it.”

The 45-year-old showed flashes of her trademark fighting spirit during the contest. After dropping the opening set, Williams dug deep to claim the second-set tie-break, raising her fist as the crowd erupted inside Stadium 1. However, the momentum didn’t last long, as Parry regained control in the deciding set to seal the win.

Williams later pointed to the challenging playing conditions as a major factor in the match. “Today is not the kind of day that you want to assess. The conditions were impossible,” she said, referring to the swirling winds that troubled both players throughout the encounter. “Also, my match in Austin, the conditions were impossible. I have played the last two matches in very difficult conditions.”

The defeat leaves Williams still searching for her first singles win of the 2026 season, dropping her record to 0–5 so far this year. Competing at Indian Wells through a wild card entry, the veteran remains in the doubles draw as she continues her comeback to professional tennis.

For Parry, the victory carried special significance. The 23-year-old French player, who was born after Williams had already captured four Grand Slam titles, spoke with admiration about facing one of the sport’s legends.

“Even if it wasn’t pretty tennis today because of the wind, you can still clearly see the quality of her shots – forehand, backhand – as soon as she gets a ball, she can attack; there’s little chance you’re getting it back,” Parry said.

She added that sharing the court with Williams was a memorable moment in itself. “It’s an honour to be able to play against a legend of our sport,” Parry said, noting how the stadium announcer’s recap of Williams’ achievements served as a reminder of her remarkable career.

Despite the early exit, Venus Williams’ appearance at Indian Wells once again highlighted her enduring presence in the game – nearly three decades after she first stepped onto the same stage. Do you think Williams can get back to winning track pretty soon?