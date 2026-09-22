“Very Challenging”- Joao Fonseca Forced to Listen to His Body as Injuries Ruin Asian Swing Plans

Just days after an emotional victory at the Davis Cup, Joao Fonseca has shared a heartbreaking health update. The Brazilian has been struggling with injuries since the grass swing and has missed a number of important tournaments as a result. He is set to miss even more upcoming events as his body is still giving him a hard time.

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Fonseca has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Asian swing. He has confirmed that his body still needs more time to recover and described the situation as very “frustrating”.

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“2026 has been a very challenging year for me,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to. I know that’s just part of an athlete’s life, but even so, it’s still frustrating. I made a huge effort to return and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup, but I still need more time.”

After having discussions with his team, Fonseca felt that it was best to pull out of the Asian swing. This is a big blow for the 20-year-old as the swing will consist of multiple important tournaments like the Shanghai Masters and ATP 500 events in Beijing and Tokyo.

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“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing. Thank you so much to everyone for all the support. See you soon!” he added.

Fonseca’s struggles with injury began before the Eastbourne Open in June. He sustained a right shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw from the tournament, and the setback also likely affected his performance at Wimbledon. Fonseca was eliminated from the third round of the Grand Slam by Roman Safiullin.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 2 Joao Fonseca of Brazil after practice on Day Two of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, on April 21, 2026. Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260421_npKRq.jpg

Things got worse for the youngster during the US swing. Though Fonseca did win his Round of 64 clash against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Cincinnati Masters, he suffered an abdominal injury soon after, which resulted in him pulling out of the tournament before the Round of 32. The injury also led to his withdrawal from the US Open. This concluded his US swing on a forgettable note.

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Fonseca recently returned to action at the Davis Cup as Brazil took on Switzerland. As the team’s highest-ranked singles player, he didn’t disappoint, racking up a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dominic Stricker. Fonseca’s post-match reaction to the result showed how much this victory meant to him.

Joao Fonseca burst into tears after his victory at the Davis Cup

Fonseca couldn’t keep a check on his emotions after the match and was seen crying his heart out. The crowd in Rio de Janeiro cheered as hard as they could for him, but his tears just wouldn’t stop coming. Winning in front of his home crowd made the result extra special for Fonseca, and he waved to the people in attendance later on.

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This victory handed Brazil the advantage in the tie. Things only got better for the hosts in the second round as Gustavo Heide defeated Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. This result left them on the verge of winning the tie.

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The victory was secured in the third round as the doubles pairing of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos defeated Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker 7-6, 6-2. With the tie already decided, Switzerland collected a consolatory win as Remy Bertola defeated Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. The tie finished 3-1 in favor of Brazil.

While Fonseca did manage to provide his team with the crucial lead of the tie, the three-set match proved to be exhausting for his body. It probably took a lot out of him, and that’s why he decided to withdraw from the Asian swing. The Brazilian will be hoping to make a quick recovery before the European swing begins in October.