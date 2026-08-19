“Very Sad”- Elina Svitolina’s Last-Minute Cincinnati Withdrawal Raises US Open Concerns

Elina Svitolina’s strong start to the North American hard-court swing has come to an abrupt halt, and the timing could hardly be worse with the US Open now just two weeks away. The world No. 9 pulled out of the Cincinnati Open before her third-round clash with Wang Xiyu, due to a right ankle injury that first developed in Toronto and has not resolved.

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“Unfortunately, I tried my best to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto, compounded by the second-round match, didn’t heal as I wished,” Svitolina said in a statement. “I was looking forward to playing here. I have, of course, great memories of competing in Cincinnati. Very sad to pull out this round.”

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The ankle problem first flared in Toronto, where she reached the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. In Cincinnati, her second-round clash with Tereza Valentova turned into a survival act. She left the court for a medical timeout, then returned to save seven match points in a tie-break before storming through the final set 6–0. The comeback was heroic, but costly. Less than 48 hours later, her body simply couldn’t respond.

Wang Xiyu advances by walkover to face Madison Keys, while Svitolina shifts focus entirely to recovery. The withdrawal stings not only because of her form but also because of what’s at stake. She has quietly pieced together one of the most dominant seasons on tour since returning as a mother, climbing back to her highest ranking in years. A severe injury now would be cruel.

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A career-best season and a family milestone both hang in the balance

Imago TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 12: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning the second set during her Semi-final match of the WTA, Tennis Damen National Bank Open tournament on August 12, 2026 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 12 National Bank Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608120158

In 2026, Elina Svitolina quietly compiled one of the most impressive seasons on the entire tour and came into Cincinnati with the highest number of tour-level wins of any player with a 40-12 record. She has won two titles, Auckland and Rome, and has advanced to four WTA 1000 semi-finals this season, more than any other player on tour. That run has carried her to world No. 9, her best position since returning to the sport as a mother. A severe injury would be cruel to stall momentum like this.

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There’s also a personal milestone hanging in the balance. For the first time, Svitolina is set to play mixed doubles at the US Open with her husband, Gael Monfils. With Monfils in his farewell season, this could be their only chance to share a Grand Slam court, a moment they’ve long dreamed of. Svitolina has spoken openly about supporting him through the emotional process of retirement, and now her own fitness threatens to overshadow it.

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History adds weight to the concern. Svitolina has faced critical issues in majors before — Wimbledon 2019 (back), Australian Open 2021 (knee). Each time, the pain dictated her trajectory. This time, the stakes are higher with a career-best momentum, a top-10 ranking, and a once-in-a-lifetime family milestone.

Everything now hinges on how quickly her ankle heals. The US Open is waiting, and so is Monfils.