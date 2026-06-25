‘Very Stressful’: Marketa Vondrousova’s 4-Year Doping Ban Prompts 4x Slam Winner To Reveal Shock Doping Incident

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was handed a four-year ban on Monday by an independent tribunal for refusing an out-of-competition anti-doping test at her home in December 2025. The decision stumped the tennis world. And now, four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters has weighed in on the issue. She has a personal story to tell.

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Speaking on the Love All Podcast alongside tennis reporter Blair Henley, Clijsters did not shy away from her own brush with the anti-doping process.

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“I had one strike once because I was doing some renovations at my house. I have to go to a different place, and I forgot to change it or forgot to tell, I don’t know who was in charge of it,” she revealed.

As it turned out, it was her husband, former basketball player Brian Lynch, who handled her whereabouts at the time. Clijsters said the testers had come to her principal property in Belgium when she was away, and she didn’t get back in time.

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“I remember them being at my door in Belgium, and I couldn’t be there on time,” she said, and the anxiety it produced stayed with her. “It’s very, very stressful. Like you keep checking it.”

In line with anti-doping rules, if a player refuses to get tested, it should be treated the same as if he or she had tested positive. That means that no one should be able to get a lighter sentence by refusing to cooperate. However, Clijsters acknowledged that the structure she worked in back in the day was clearer.

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“They used to tell us three negatives, three strikes is equal to a positive test,” she said. “That’s what we were told.”

For Vondrousova, the tribunal determined there was no compelling justification for her refusal, even after she cited fear and poor mental health at the time. She had claimed the doping officer “rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves,” and that in that moment, it was “about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything.”

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The ban expires June 21, 2030.

Marketa Vondrousova’s ban draws a sharp contrast with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s cases

Marketa Vondrousova’s manager, Vladislav Savrda, compared the situation to the ITIA’s approach to Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, both of whom tested positive for prohibited substances but were awarded much lighter penalties. Sinner accepted a three-month suspension in a settlement with WADA, and Swiatek accepted one month.

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Both were able to demonstrate that they bore no significant fault. Vondrousova, who never tested positive and has insisted she has never doped, received the maximum penalty for a refusal. The contrast has made the ruling one of the most controversial in recent tennis history.

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Vondrousova did not play at the 2026 Australian Open or French Open owing to injuries, and the last Grand Slam she appeared at was the 2025 US Open, where she withdrew before the quarterfinals with injury.

She reached the heights of her career in 2023 by defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title, becoming the first unseeded player to win the title. Right now, she is 26 years old. A ban expiring in 2030 would see her return at 30, with the best years of her career gone.

Kim Clijster’s anecdote explains what it is to live inside the system and how unforgiving it can be.

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And as Vondrousova explained, she was suffering from acute stress and fear and therefore did not take the test. There’s also a caveat about the timing, as explained by Andy Roddick. That argument also comes into the picture. The player can decide to appeal. Meanwhile, the ban remains in place, and so does the surrounding conversation.