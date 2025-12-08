Veteran WTA Icon’s Comeback After Painful Hiatus Faces 20-Year-Old’s Wrath

For most players, a year and a half away from professional tennis is enough to blur the rhythm, dull the instinct, and soften the fire that once burned on court. But as 41-year-old Vera Zvonareva walked into Dubai this week, she carried none of that hesitation. Instead, she arrived with a quiet resolve – one that soon turned into the biggest storyline of the ITF W100 tournament. Few expected her to string together wins. Even fewer anticipated the depth of the run she’d produce. But she did! However, fairytales in tennis often meet a reality check… Guess what?

In Dubai, that reality arrived in the form of a fearless 20-year-old Croatian rising star. Zvonareva arrived in Dubai without a ranking, without expectations, and without the spotlight that once followed her across the biggest stages in tennis. After beating Tara Wuth. Tereza Martincova and Sofya Lansere, the former world number 2, took on 16-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic in the SF. Before that match, Zvonareva admitted, “This is going to be yet another challenge before me.” But the veteran managed to beat the British player in three sets to reach her first final since 2020. But now in the final, her dream run came to an end at the hands of Petra Marcinko.

The Croatian tennis star defeated Vera Zvonareva by 6-3,6-3 to win the ITF W100 title in Dubai. This was her 10th win in a row, and with this win, Marcinko has now also secured her spot in the main draw of the 2026 AO. Had Zvonareva defeated Marcinko, she would have won her first singles title since 2017. However, nevertheless, it was still a very impressive outing for the 41-year-old tennis star, especially considering her return from the shoulder surgery that she had in September last year. With this incredible run, Zvonareva has now also secured a ranking of 654 in the WTA singles list.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, for Zvonareva, this run was something deeper. Her dream run may have ended, but it felt less like a conclusion and more like a beginning. In Dubai, the trophy went to a 20-year-old. But the story? That belonged to a 41-year-old who reminded everyone why she became a fan favorite in the first place. What did she say, though, after finishing her campaign in Dubai on a positive note?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis ace Vera Zvonareva looks pleased with her performance in Dubai

If we take a look back, Vera Zvonareva turned pro in 2000, and over these 25 years, she has won 12 singles titles and 16 doubles titles. Although she won three Grand Slam titles (2012 AO, 2006 US Open, 2020 US Open) in doubles, if we take a look at her singles record, she reached the finals twice (2010 Wimbledon, 2010 US Open). But she never really got hold of the title. She has tasted more success in doubles than in singles.

However, here in Dubai, nobody had penciled Vera Zvonareva into the final – or even deep into the draw. But with every win, the 41-year-old defied expectations, proving that time away from the tour hadn’t dimmed her brilliance. Her journey through Dubai became the week’s most unexpected – and inspiring – headline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But just like the singles, even in doubles, her title triumph hope was so close, yet so far. Zvonareva and her doubles partner Rada Zoloatreva missed out on a big lead and a golden chance to beat Gao Xinyu and Manachaya Sawangkaew in the final. The match ended at 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in favor of Xinyu and Sawangkaew.

After finishing her campaign in Dubai, she summed up her week with grace and gratitude, sharing a heartfelt message with fans. “Thank you @alhabtoortennis for this week! Finalist in singles and finalists in doubles 🏆🙏🏼.” What are your thoughts on the 41-year-old tennis star’s incredible run in Dubai? Good things lining up for Vera Zvonareva in 2026? Share your views with us in the comments section.