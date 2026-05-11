Victoria Mboko Joins WTA’s New Initiative As Exciting Project Nears Launch

At 19, Victoria Mboko represents a new age of tennis superstars with her performances on the court. Off the court, she is also set to join a new initiative of the WTA that is set to erase the divide between tennis and fashion. Mboko joined hands with the WTA and is all set to feature on the first episode of the ‘Style Unpacked’ series. The series will have players team up with local fashion experts to create looks for big occasions off the court. The first episode premieres May 15 on WTA’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, and stars Mboko alongside Colombian player Camila Osorio.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

World No. 9 Victoria Mboko, who is among the other players who have already filmed their episodes, had her session take place in Madrid last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of her episode, Mboko had help to find an outfit for lunch with friends during her Madrid session and embraced the opportunity fully. “Doing Style Unpacked in Madrid was very fun. It was really cool to do because I stepped out of my comfort zone, having someone dress me, being introduced to things that I wouldn’t normally wear, but also expanding my horizons when it comes to fashion. I think it brought out a different side of me,” she told Express Sport.

Players on tour usually wear match kits or sponsor-provided casual wear, even at press conferences. Tournament staff and other personalities often appear in fancy attire. To buck that trend, Style Unpacked is an initiative to provide a space for players to display another facet of themselves via fashion, with the assistance of designers from the cities they visit on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osorio, who appears in the first episode, also shared her experience. She was styled for her first-ever appearance on the Laureus Awards by Madrid stylist Antonia Payeras, wearing a creation by a Colombian designer. “For me, Style Unpacked was a really special experience because it gave fans a chance to see a different side of who I am away from the court,” she said.

“Being able to work with a local stylist in Madrid and wear a dress by a Colombian designer made it feel even more personal and connected to the culture of the city as well as my own culture.” She also touched on the broader relationship between the two worlds. “I think tennis and fashion have always had a natural connection because there’s so much individuality and style in the sport. Now players have more opportunities to show that side of themselves off the court too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Osorio (@_camilaosorio_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In addition to Mboko and Osorio, Oksana Selekhmeteva and Xinyu Wang also recorded some sessions in Madrid, which will be released in the next few weeks. Andrea Neira is the face of the series as players get styled for various situations, ranging from fashion shows to airport looks, and are captured by Sheila Velasco before they leave the studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

WTA Chief Brand Officer Sarah Swanson shared their ideology behind the initiative. “By pairing players with local fashion voices, Style Unpacked highlights personality, individuality, and the global influences of our WTA Tour. It’s a fun and powerful way to connect tennis to a broader cultural lifestyle conversation,” she said.

This is not the WTA’s first step in addressing the divide. The tour had previously hosted an Off Court Fits feature at WTA 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati, teamed up with Duke + Dexter on a capsule collection in 2025, and worked with The Cut and Spotify for a style event in advance of last year’s US Open. What makes Style Unpacked special is the circuit’s global nature itself, and how local designers and voices are used to create a sense of place for each episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the episode debuts, Mboko will be nursing her illness as she has pulled out of the Italian Open ahead of Roland Garros. The 19-year-old has been one of the most interesting stories of the 2026 season, making her debut in the top-10 list in February, 350 days after making her debut in the top-200. She claimed her first WTA singles major title in 2025 when she defeated then world No. 2 Coco Gauff in Montreal at the age of 18. Missing Rome with illness means limited clay prep before Paris, where fitness and rhythm are critical.

As Style Unpacked aims to change the landscape of fashion in women’s tennis, there is another moment brewing in ATP, and the world number 1, Aryna Sabalenka, took note of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryna Sabalenka wants in on ATP’s latest initiative

The WTA is not the only organization that sees the potential in fashion. The ATP recently introduced its own version of a tunnel walk or pit lane entrance, “Athlete Arrivals”, with players like Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz arriving in events at the Masters 1000 in a dedicated, stylish off-court attire. The idea has garnered a lot of interest online and added a whole new layer of culture to the men’s tour.

Imago TENNIS – Internazionali di Tennis – Internazionali BNL d’Italia Photo by IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM84518902 – Aryna Sabalenka enters the court with a Gucci bag prior to her match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea during the Internazionali BNL d’Italia Day Four at Foro Italico on May 08, 2026, in Rome, Italy. Rome Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been paying close attention. Sabalenka made her own fashion statement at the Italian Open this week, wearing a Gucci GG canvas Paparazzo handbag on her arm for her first game. However, it was her remarks on the ATP initiative that captured the mood among women on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so cool. I’d love it. I love to see that. I think it’s so much fun. I feel like we have a lot of cool personalities nowadays, and a lot of girls are so stylish, and so, so cool with their outfits, so I think we would kill it,” she said.

It is that appetite that Style Unpacked is all about. It’s for a player at 19 that’s already one of the most exciting talents on tour, and who isn’t just limited to what she does on the court, but stepping into fashion content like this – that’s the kind of story the WTA wants to tell more of.