Victoria Mboko Pulls Out of BJK Qualifiers Amid Painful Concerns

Last November, Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup Team showcased sheer dominance, sealing Group A at the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs with a clinical 2-0 win over Mexico. Victoria Mboko led the charge, dismantling Renata Zarazua in straight sets to send Canada through. However, now, in a cruel turn, the Canadian star withdraws from the qualifiers, sidelined by her ongoing health concerns.

Tennis Canada confirmed that Victoria Mboko has withdrawn from the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. In an official statement, Mboko explained her situation clearly. “I am very sorry to have to withdraw from the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie in Kazakhstan,” said Mboko. Her message reflected disappointment and regret.

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She then revealed the reason behind her decision. “In recent days, I have experienced recurring dental pain and will need to remove my four wisdom teeth in the coming days.” She continued with further clarity. “Given that, I am sadly unable to travel to Kazakhstan and will therefore miss this tie.”

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Despite withdrawing, her commitment to Canada remained strong. “There is no greater privilege than playing for and representing Canada – I wish the team the best of luck next week, and I am very much looking forward to joining the team again later this year.”

Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026-final in Doha – 14 Feb 2026 Victoria Mboko of Canada attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz following her defeat to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the womens singles final of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026 tennis tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex. Karolina Muchova won against Victoria Mboko 6-4,7-5. Doha Qatar Copyright: xNoushadxVariyattiyakkalx/xSOPAxImagesx NVRITYAKAL5-010

Alongside Mboko, Marina Stakusic has also withdrawn. As a result, Ariana Arseneault has been added to the roster. She will now join Bianca Andreescu, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Kayla Cross.

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Stakusic also addressed her withdrawal. She cited a back injury as the main issue. “I’m really disappointed to have to pull out of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, but I felt this was the best decision I could make for the team given that my body is not at 100 per cent,” said Stakusic.

“Representing Team Canada is an honour that I don’t take for granted, and the weeks spent with the team are some of my favourites of the year.” She concluded by supporting her teammates. “I’ll be watching and cheering them on from afar, and I look forward to my next opportunity to wear the maple leaf.”

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Leylah Fernandez was already unavailable for the tie. This means Canada will miss its top three players. The pressure now shifts heavily onto Andreescu. Andreescu is currently ranked No. 146. She returned this winter, competing in smaller tournaments to rebuild her form. Her performances have been inconsistent.

She showed promise at times but also suffered close losses. She lost to Dalma Galfi, Kamilla Rakhimova, and Lanlana Tararudee in Austin. All those matches went to three sets, showing both fight and inconsistency.

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Andreescu has also had limited involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup since her breakthrough 2019 season. This adds another layer of uncertainty. The team now depends on her ability to deliver under pressure.

The Qualifiers will take place at the Beeline Arena in Kazakhstan. Canada will face the Kazakh team in a best-of-five format. The stakes are high for both sides.

The winning nation will advance to the 2026 Finals in September. The losing team will move to the November Play-offs. This structure raises the importance of every match.

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The tie is scheduled for April 10-11. It will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET). It will conclude on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

And following this roster update, Mboko is not the only notable absence, as several high-profile WTA players have also recently withdrawn from the event.

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Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek skip Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Along with Victoria Mboko, Emma Raducanu has also opted out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. However, her reason is different. The Brit has chosen to begin her clay-court season instead of representing Great Britain.

The British squad will still travel for the tie. Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, and 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic are set to fly to Australia, with the matches scheduled for April 10-11.

Instead of joining the team in Brisbane, Raducanu will play at the Linz Open. She is focusing on regaining rhythm after an injury that forced her to withdraw from the Miami Open.

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It has been some time since Raducanu last featured in a Billie Jean King Cup tie. Even so, her decision appears reasonable. The timing and location of the event create complications.

This year’s tie is being held in Australia. That is not ideal for players based in Europe. Most of them are preparing for the clay-court swing during this period.

As a result, some players have chosen not to travel. Even team captain Anne Keothavong addressed the issue. Speaking to Sky Sports, she explained the challenge clearly.

“It’s a difficult time of year to be going back to Australia. It’s the start of the clay-court season for most of the players. I know most of the players take huge pride in representing Great Britain in this competition, but they also have to make choices for their own tennis and for their own health.”

Alongside Raducanu, Iga Swiatek has also withdrawn from Poland’s qualifying tie against Ukraine. Her situation is different, as she deals with poor form, an early Miami exit, and a recent coaching split while searching for stability before the clay season.

With top names pulling out, including Victoria Mboko as the latest, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers now carry greater uncertainty, making the tie far more unpredictable.