VIDEO: Aryna Sabalenka Gets Engaged to Millionaire Georgios Frangulis After Stunning Ring Reveal

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis sparked their romance in 2024 after a chance business connection brought them together, stepping into the public eye that April. Since then, he has stood courtside as a constant pillar of support. Now, on the brink of her Indian Wells campaign, their love story takes a dazzling turn with a surprise engagement.

Aryna Sabalenka has revealed her engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis. The Belarusian star shared a short video on Instagram. In the clip, he appears to propose while kneeling down.

Later, both showed their engagement rings to the camera. She captioned the post, “You & me, forever ♾ 3.3.26 💍🤍”.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis made their relationship public at the Madrid Open in 2024. A few weeks later, she called him her boyfriend during her runner-up speech at the Italian Open. That moment confirmed their bond.

Frangulis is a Brazilian of Greek heritage. He is an entrepreneur and a motorsports enthusiast. He founded Oakberry Açaí, a healthy fast-food brand, where Sabalenka serves as an ambassador.

Since going public, he has traveled with her to tournaments. He regularly supports her from the stands. He has become a constant presence in her career.

In January, after winning the Brisbane International, Sabalenka joked about marriage. “Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right? Let’s just do that. Let’s just put an extra pressure, right?” she said during her speech.

Recently, they introduced a new member to their life. “Team Tiger has a new addition. Everyone, meet Ash,” the 27-year-old wrote. The pet is a King Cavalier Cocker Spaniel puppy.

And right after her engagement news, the tennis world shared congratulations. She now turns her focus to the Indian Wells Open. A two-time runner-up in 2023 and 2025, she aims to win her first title at Tennis Paradise in 2026.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic congratulate newly-engaged Aryna Sabalenka

As soon as the engagement post appeared online, congratulations poured in for Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis. Novak Djokovic reacted within minutes, posting three hearts. Jelena Djokovic wrote, “Congratulations guys!!!” with a heart emoji.

Other stars quickly joined the celebration. Amanda Anisimova, Ben Shelton, and Carlos Alcaraz shared their wishes. Their messages added to the joyful moment.

“Omgggg. Congrats guys,” Anisimova wrote. “Congratsss,” Shelton wrote. “Congratulatiooooons,” Alcaraz penned. Paula Badosa also joined in, writing, “Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii,” to show her excitement.

Even the Australian Open Instagram account commented. “So magical! Congratulations 💙” it posted. The tennis world clearly shared the couple’s happiness.

Frangulis has played a key role in Sabalenka’s life. He supported her during very difficult times. His presence became especially important during personal and professional challenges.

After the tragic passing of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, and an injury that forced her withdrawal from the Wimbledon Championships in 2024, he stayed by her side. “There was a really tough period, and having him by my side meant everything. He was my biggest support, always cheering me up,” she said in an emotional interview with People Magazine.

Now that they are engaged, the tennis community continues to celebrate them. Fans and players alike have shared their warm wishes.

We also send our heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple…