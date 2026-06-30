VIDEO: Corentin Moutet Suffers Wild Meltdown After Repeatedly Smashing Racket on Knee at Wimbledon

Corentin Moutet once again grabbed headlines during his first-round clash against Marcos Giron at Wimbledon, but for all the wrong reasons. The Frenchman is known for having a short fuse and has expressed his anger by breaking rackets or confronting opponents over the years. He would go on to lose his cool yet again, but this time at one of the most prestigious tournaments of the calendar.

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With the match level at one set apiece, Moutet had the chance to drag the third set to a tiebreaker as it was his turn to serve at 5-6. But Giron played a very tight game and ensured that it went all the way to deuce. With the American having an advantage on his side, Moutet ended up miscuing a shot that ended up falling way out of the baseline. Moutet was incensed as soon as he lost the set and smashed the racket on his knee three times to crush it into pieces.

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The 27-year-old then decided to gift the broken racket to a kid present in the stands in what was a hilarious interaction. Moutet yet again let his emotions get the better of him and spilled his frustration on the court. His fortunes wouldn’t change in the fourth set either as Giron proved to be too good and won the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Despite making a strong start to the match, Moutet fell out of rhythm in the second set. Though he did try hard in the third and fourth sets, Giron indeed was the better player on the day. One of the areas where Moutet was significantly weak was his serve. His serve was broken on a total of six occasions by his opponent, who accumulated a total of 12 break points during the match in comparison to Moutet’s tally of seven.

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This is the second time that Moutet has been eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon. The Frenchman has a dismal win-loss record of 3-5 in the main draw of the Grand Slam, with his best result being just a second-round finish, a feat that he had achieved in 2019, 2023, and 2025. He doesn’t have a great overall record at majors, and his best results are fourth-round finishes that came at the 2022 US Open and 2024 French Open.

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If the lack of success wasn’t enough, then Moutet has also received severe criticism for his on-court actions. He had been at the center of a major controversy earlier this month at the HSBC Championships. He had come under intense scrutiny for dropping 7 F-bombs during his on-court interview after defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round.

As a result, the interviewer had to cut him off mid-way and even had to apologize to the crowd for his explicit language. Moutet found himself in hot water due to this incident and was soon handed a $40,000 fine by the ATP.

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However, looks like he remains unaffected by the consequences.