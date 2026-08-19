US Open Wild Card Labeled ‘Corrupt’ By Insider After Venus Williams’ Entry Raises Call For Big Changes

Losing 11 singles matches in a row, it isn’t unusual for Venus Williams to have come under scrutiny for her performances. She is yet to record a victory in singles, even though the season is reaching its business end. However, one thing that remains contentious is how she still keeps on receiving wildcards from major tournaments, with the latest one coming from the US Open.

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Upon receiving the news, tennis insider Jon Wertheim didn’t appear to be a big fan of this move and demanded the introduction of proper wildcard guidelines.

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“We’ve hit a point where tennis fans are (rightly) demanding firm wild card guidelines and policy,” he wrote on X. “Initial suggestions: Cap number of wild cards a player can receive in a year. Players are foreclosed from WC’s after X straight defeats. End the doubly-corrupt “reciprocal wild cards” among countries hosting Majors. Management groups running tournaments can’t hoard an entire allotment for their clients. Stars cannot demand wild card for family and friends as a condition for playing. Make like golf and winner of Major X gets a limited (or lifetime?) exemption to Major X.”

Wertheim is considered to be one of the most authoritative voices in tennis today. He has been a tennis journalist for multiple decades and also works as a writer and analyst. His demands for wildcard guidelines show that the current system needs several fixes. Venus is pretty much at the center of this debate, as she has previously received criticism from fans for regularly getting singles and doubles wildcards.

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With the American having already turned 46 and going through a rough patch, many can’t help but feel that she is taking the place of other deserving candidates. While she may be a legend of the sport, it is safe to say that she is way past her prime, and her ongoing losing streak is the biggest proof of that.

Venus’ latest setback came at the Cincinnati Masters, another tournament where she received a wildcard. The American suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Emiliana Arango in what was another disappointing display. She hasn’t been able to win even a set so far in the hard-court season and has gotten knocked out of three tournaments.

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But despite her concerning form, it wasn’t a surprise that Venus received one of the eight wildcards for the US Open. She is a two-time winner of the Grand Slam and is still a very popular figure on the WTA circuit with a glorious legacy. Her appearance in the main draw won’t just sell tickets, but will also see people tune in from all around the world. So, it is looking unlikely that Wertheim’s demands about the wildcards will be accepted by any Grand Slam or tournament.

However, Venus won’t just be participating in the mixed doubles draw at Flushing Meadows. She is also a part of the mixed doubles event that will be played during the Fan Week. The veteran has formed a pair alongside Alexander Bublik for this edition. Venus played alongside Reilly Opelka last year, but the duo was defeated in the first round by Andrey Rublev and Karolina Muchova.