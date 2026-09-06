“Wanna Make a Circus” — Anastasia Potapova Sets Record Straight on Amanda Anisimova Mocking Claims

One moment is all it took for the fans to turn on Anastasia Potapova. After her gesture against Amanda Anisimova, fans started to say that she mocked the other player and showed no gamesmanship, but the Russian-born Austrian player has shut these claims down.

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“I see sooo many questions about my bye wave after the match. You just wanna make a circus out of everything,” wrote the World No.25 on her Instagram Story.

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Anastasia Potapova’s 6-2, 7-5 win over Amanda Anisimova should have owned the spotlight Saturday. Instead, one small wave quickly turned her biggest US Open win into an online debate. As Anisimova walked away, Potapova appeared to wave goodbye while looking in her direction.

Imago April 29, 2026, Madrid, Bretagne, SPAIN: Anastasia Potapova of Austria during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000 on 29 April 2026 at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain – Photo: . Madrid SPAIN – ZUMAl193 20260429_zsp_l193_086 Copyright: xLaurentxLairysx

Fans started to question whether the gesture was aimed at her defeated opponent.

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The video spread quickly, with viewers interpreting the wave as a mocking goodbye to Anisimova.

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Potapova later addressed the questions herself through her Instagram Story after the match.

“I waved to my friend, who’s been sitting there and supporting me,” Potapova further wrote.

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Her explanation on Instagram gave the gesture meaning, but the controversy had already taken over social media. Neither player addressed the incident during their respective press conferences after the match. That left fans debating those few seconds while Potapova’s performance received little to no attention.

From the start, Potapova controlled the set. Anisimova tried to fight back and created several chances, but she lost the first set 6-2. The Austrian saved 13 of 16 break points while forcing Anisimova into 46 unforced errors.

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Potapova eventually closed the second set 7-5, reaching the fourth round in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York. The victory also marked her third win over a Top-10 opponent this year.

Now, Potapova has another major test waiting in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. World No. 5 Mirra Andreeva defeated Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 7-6(5) to reach the Round of 16. Andreeva will now face Potapova, giving the Austrian another difficult challenge.

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After all the attention surrounding that wave, Potapova’s focus now has to return to tennis.

Anastasia Potapova was part of another major controversy

Anastasia Potapova expected a routine flight to New York before the US Open. Instead, her journey with United Airlines turned into an incident she could not ignore. The 25-year-old claimed a flight attendant repeatedly treated her with disrespect during the whole trip.

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Potapova was traveling from Houston to New York on United Airlines flight UA678. She said one flight attendant, whom she identified as Mary, repeatedly caused problems without reason.

Potapova claimed the crew member was extremely rude toward her throughout the journey. She also alleged Mary repeatedly mentioned her status and threatened to remove her from the flight.

But for Potapova, the situation was not only about how she was treated personally. She claimed the same flight attendant was also rude toward her dog during the journey. Potapova said no passenger or animal deserved such humiliating treatment from cabin crew.

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Potapova did not simply walk away from the incident once the flight ended. She shared the flight number, named the attendant, and posted her photograph online. She urged United Airlines to investigate what happened and take her complaint seriously.

Potapova later confirmed the airline had contacted her and discussions were already underway.

However, there has been no public conclusion explaining what happened inside that flight. But for now, Potapova’s only focus will be on the US Open and her next round.