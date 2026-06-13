‘Was a Liability’: Andy Roddick Reveals One Key Factor Behind Mirra Andreeva’s French Open Success

Mirra Andreeva’s run at the French Open was a testament to how far the 19-year-old Russian had improved her game. She dropped only one set in the entire tournament and looked unflustered during the pressure situations. Former ATP Pro Andy Roddick was all praise for the teenager and pointed out what changes led her to win the title in Paris.

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“I talked about her serve two years ago was a liability. I watched that”, said Roddick on his podcast Served with Andy Roddick. “I remember exactly when I was kind of like, Oh, she can serve well was in the Middle East run, where she won, uh, in 25 um before she won Indian Wells, and she was getting through service.”

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The Middle East Swing, especially in Dubai, is where Andreeva had her first breakthrough. Using her solid serve, the Russian lost only one set in that tournament, winning her maiden WTA 1000 title.

The consistency of her serve placement and accuracy saw Andreeva become a force at Indian Wells last year. And in her title runs since, she took out star players like Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. However, they were just stepping stones for what she did at the French Open this year.

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Andreeva’s serve was going to be in play even more so this year in Paris, as the courts were slightly quicker due to the scorching Paris sun. However, as Roddick pointed out, the biggest test of Andreeva’s serve was in the final against Maja Chwalinska.

Imago Jun 4, 2026; Paris, France; Mirra Andreeva reacts during her match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

As far as tennis ability and raw shot-making are concerned, Andreeva was ahead of Chwalinska, but it was the Pole’s touch play, full of lobs and slices, which could have been a threat to her. But the Russian showed maturity beyond her years, engaging in long rallies. She identified the proper balance between attack and defense and did not leave Chwalinksa an inch in the final.

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However, Andreeva’s win at the French Open was not just the result of a tactical reset, but also of a mental one.

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Mirra Andreeva’s Mental Reset ahead of the French Open

Even a year ago, Andreeva was one of the favorites to clinch the title, till she lost her bearings in her quarterfinal match against Lois Boisson after the loud Parisian crowd got to her. Against Katerina Siniakova in Indian Wells as well, she had a meltdown where she threw her racket after her loss. Signs of unrest persisted even in Madrid this year, where Andreeva gave up a dominant lead against Anna Bondar and was heard on the court saying, “I’m going to lose.”

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However, working alongside her coach, Conchita Martinez, ahead of the French Open, she seemed to have undergone a mental reset. In the semifinal, when the invincible Marta Kostyuk tried to make a mini comeback in the match in the second set, the roof was closed, and Andreeva remained composed and closed out the match in straight sets.

In the final with Chwalinska as well, the Pole had the crowd support being the underdog and had a 3-2 lead in the first set. But Andreeva took control of the final from then on. Her French Open tour demonstrated that skill was never the issue with the Russian. Hence, if she holds onto her newfound mentality, she has the chance to topple even the biggest threats.