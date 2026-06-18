“Wasn’t Easy”- Paula Badosa Slams ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Stefanos Tsitsipas as Aryna Sabalenka Also Weighs In

“Tsitsidosa” was the story tennis fans couldn’t stop talking about since May 2023. From a dreamy Iceland escape two years ago to Stefanos Tsitsipas‘ courtside guidance to Paula Badosa at the AO last year, their romance only grew louder, until the stunning post-SW19 2025 breakup changed everything. Now, as the Greek reportedly moves on with former tennis pro Kristen Thoms, the Spaniard is finally sharing her true feelings, with Aryna Sabalenka firmly in her corner.

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“It’s been a few months since I’ve been in a good environment, but getting past the toxic things around me wasn’t easy. But it’s something you have to go through as a woman, and I’m feeling strong again,” Badosa added after she reached the QF of the Berlin Tennis Open yesterday.

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The 28-year-old also reflected on how difficult breakups have been for her. “I’ve been through a lot of breakups in my life, I accept them and I know things are the way they are. But when there are toxic things around, it makes everything much harder than a normal breakup,” Badosa added.

The Greek Spanish couple first made their relationship public in June 2023 and quickly became one of tennis’ most talked-about pairs alongside names such as Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur or Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils. Although they briefly separated a year later in May 2024, both reunited within weeks before eventually ending their relationship for good last year.

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Even after the breakup, Aryna Sabalenka stayed by her best friend Badosa’s side. As per Ben Rothenberg, speaking about supporting her close friend, the current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said, “Honestly, when she finished the whatever-she-called-it, I was that friend that sent her an audio [message], like two minutes, laughing, screaming, saying ‘Yes, girl! You made it!’”

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The former world No. 2 later also addressed the professional struggles that affected her career. She explained why she stepped away from the WTA tour after her first-round loss against Julia Grabher at the Madrid Open before making her return during the grass-court season.

“After Madrid I had to stop, mentally it was too much for me. I couldn’t find a way to see a light (at the end of the tunnel), but I’ve been doing everything I can. A year ago, I was in the top 10, and seeing where I am now isn’t easy. That’s the professional side,” she added.

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The Spanish ace even laughed about how she expected her remarks regarding her former boyfriend would be reported. She joked that the headlines would probably focus only on those comments only.

“Now I want to see tomorrow’s headlines: ‘Paula attacks Tsitsipas,'” she said. “Well, he deserves it!”

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And even though Badosa has spoken openly, the story surrounding their breakup continues to attract attention. Since their split became public, both sides have seen plenty of back-and-forth discussions, keeping fans and the tennis world talking.

Pol Toledo slams Stefanos Tsitsipas’ mother Yulia Salnikova after her controversial remarks

The split between Badosa and Tsitsipas continues to spark fresh headlines even after they got separated for almost a year now. However, a couple of months ago, comments from Tsitsipas’ mother added another chapter to the story.

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“They were a good couple, but it was a burden for him,” Yulia Salnikova in an interview said while reflecting on the relationship after the split.

Tsitsipas’ mother also explained what she believed affected her son the most from the relationship. “The constant photos, social media, and all the media attention gradually affected him. Although he said he enjoyed it, it was building up inside,” she added.

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Those remarks, however, did not sit well with Badosa’s camp. Her long-time coach, Pol Toledo, quickly responded and strongly disagreed with Salnikova’s assessment.

“He has always had a hard time accepting that Badosa shone brighter than him in the relationship,” Toledo said. “Paula has had to put up with certain things,” he added later, hinting at the emotional strain the Spaniard endured while navigating the high-profile romance.

Since the breakup, both the WTA and ATP stars have moved forward in different ways. The Spaniard marked her 28th birthday by wearing a sash that read, “Sexy and Single,” a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention.

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Meanwhile, Salnikova also spoke about Tsitsipas’ current relationship with former tennis pro Kristen Thoms. “I think he’s matured in every way. And his girlfriend’s presence has helped him tremendously. She’s given him a very comfortable emotional life,” she said.

While the off-court conversation continues to generate buzz, Badosa’s focus has now shifted back to grass court tennis. She will be aiming to book her place in the Berlin SF now as she looks to build on her impressive run and carry that momentum into the Wimbledon later this month.