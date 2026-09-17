“Wasn’t On My Bingo Card”- Taylor Townsend Forced to Withdraw as She Undergoes Emergency Surgery

It’s been barely a week since Taylor Townsend completed her career Grand Slam in women’s doubles at Flushing Meadows. After lifting the US Open doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova, the American was ready to make a deep run in the singles draw at the WTA Guadalajara Open. But just as she looked to carry that momentum forward, a sudden health issue brought her campaign to a halt.

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The American had started her campaign in Guadalajara with a tough three-set victory against Tatjana Maria of Germany (6-7, 6-3, 6-2). However, ahead of her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk, tournament officials and Townsend revealed the need for sudden medical attention. Following this, the Ukrainian star was awarded a walkover and will go up against Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals.

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Via her recent Instagram stories, Townsend shared the news with fans in an emotional message reflecting her disappointment. “Hi everybody, on the heels of achieving my first career Grand Slam at the US Open, I was so excited to play in front of all of you in Guadalajara,” Townsend shared. “Because of emergency surgery, I am forced to withdraw from the GDL Open, and it breaks my heart. But I’m looking forward to coming back here next year to see all of you, the greatest tennis fans. Viva Mexico!!!”

The American further added, “Welp that sh*t definitely wasn’t on my bingo card. Through trials and tribulations still I rise. I’ll update yall soon.” The news raised concerns regarding the American star’s health after her huge breakthrough in New York.

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However, her emergency surgery has added another tough chapter to a season that has already tested Townsend’s physical and mental resilience.

A Season Full of Triumphs and Injury Battles

Back in March, during her Miami Open campaign, a terrifying incident during the doubles event resulted in a serious concussion and whiplash to the cervical spine. It resulted in lasting headaches, dizziness, and a strong sensitivity to light. This kept her away from competitive play for several weeks.

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At that time, the American shared the details about the incident and stated, “In Miami, I fell and ended up getting a mild concussion in my quarterfinal doubles match and had two days off, played my semifinal match on Friday, and ended up getting a lot worse, so it’s my first time back out on court in almost a month.”

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While she underwent a gradual reconditioning process, she missed the scheduled clay court events.

Nevertheless, every time physical trauma kept her out, Townsend maintained a well-disciplined rehabilitation to get back to her best condition. Therefore, she marked a successful comeback from the injury during the 2026 Roland Garros tournament and won the doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova.

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Speaking about her injuries, she once jokingly confessed, “The universe was like, ‘Hey, we need to sit her down.’ It was something that I think was almost a blessing in disguise.”

Notably, her improving and dominant performance eventually led her to claim a breakthrough Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

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However, the emergency surgery has taken Townsend out of Guadalajara and means she will not be able to take part immediately in the forthcoming tour of Asia. However, her previous successes have established an important safety margin. Together with Siniakova, she has already earned enough ranking points to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Since the two have already secured a spot among the world’s top eight teams, Townsend need not feel pressure to speed up her rehabilitation or play while her health is compromised. On the other hand, her medical team can set a careful and well-organized rehabilitation programme which makes sure that she is fully recovered before she picks up her racket again.

Townsend has established her reputation by showing unflinching optimism and a strong work ethic in the face of adversity. Although the forced withdrawal from Guadalajara halts her current run, she has overcome such issues in the past.