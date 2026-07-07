WATCH: Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka Make Frustrations Clear After Sudden Wimbledon Match Suspension

Alexander Zverev was cruising towards victory against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of Wimbledon when he faced an unexpected roadblock. The German had won the first two sets 6-4 and 7-5, respectively. The third set was level at 3-3 when the match was brought to a sudden halt and was shifted to the next day.

This was due to the All England Club’s strict 11 PM curfew that has been in place for years. If a match exceeds the time limit, then the officials suspend it without any hesitation. The clash between Zverev and Lehecka had begun at 9 PM (local time) and was suspended after it breached the two-hour mark. Both players weren’t happy with this decision and appeared to be frustrated after the referee, Denise Parnell, let them know about the suspension.

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Lehecka was even seen arguing with her as she took to the court. Both players will now have to return to the Centre Court on Tuesday and resume their match from the third set.

This is a developing story…