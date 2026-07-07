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WATCH: Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka Make Frustrations Clear After Sudden Wimbledon Match Suspension

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 7, 2026 | 10:52 AM EDT

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WATCH: Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka Make Frustrations Clear After Sudden Wimbledon Match Suspension

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 7, 2026 | 10:52 AM EDT

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Alexander Zverev was cruising towards victory against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of Wimbledon when he faced an unexpected roadblock. The German had won the first two sets 6-4 and 7-5, respectively. The third set was level at 3-3 when the match was brought to a sudden halt and was shifted to the next day.

This was due to the All England Club’s strict 11 PM curfew that has been in place for years. If a match exceeds the time limit, then the officials suspend it without any hesitation. The clash between Zverev and Lehecka had begun at 9 PM (local time) and was suspended after it breached the two-hour mark. Both players weren’t happy with this decision and appeared to be frustrated after the referee, Denise Parnell, let them know about the suspension.

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Lehecka was even seen arguing with her as she took to the court. Both players will now have to return to the Centre Court on Tuesday and resume their match from the third set.

This is a developing story…

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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