WATCH: ATP Pro Returning From Elbow Surgery Takes Unapologetic Shot at Injured Opponent

Rewind to the 2009 US Open SF: Roger Federer, caught out of position by a deep Novak Djokovic lob, sprinted backward and unleashed a flawless tweener winner that stunned the court and set up match point. That audacious shot is etched as one of tennis’ greatest moments. Today, at the French Open qualifiers, Kyrian Jacquet channels the same fearless brilliance, executing it against an injured opponent, carrying forward the legendary legacy.

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At 3-2 in the first set, with the game tied at 40-40, Bosnian No. 236 Nerman Fatić served for the break against Kyrian Jacquet. Both players engaged in intense rallies, testing each other’s patience and skill.

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After four grueling rallies, Fatić lofted the ball toward the net as Jacquet advanced aggressively. Jacquet lunged to execute a stunning tweener, while the Bosnian, already nursing an ankle injury just 28 minutes into the match, struggled to respond. His attempted return struck the net, leaving Jacquet’s audacious shot completely unchallenged.

The crowd went wild as they witnessed Jacquet’s fearlessness on court, applauding his audacious choice under pressure. However, the match quickly turned dramatic.

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Despite the injury, Fatić continued to play, showcasing his resilience, and managed to take the first set 2-6. Far from conceding, the Bosnian pushed Jacquet into a decisive third set, displaying determination and grit.

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Jacquet, ranked 147th and recently recovering from elbow surgery after losing in Napoli in March against Lorenzo Giustino in the R32, faced a tough comeback challenge.

The Frenchman fought back, supported by an energized crowd, and ultimately won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) after 2 hours and 37 minutes. With the victory, Jacquet qualified for the third round of Roland Garros qualifying on Wednesday, May 20.

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Having previously qualified for two Grand Slams, including last year at Roland Garros, Jacquet came close to a first major win earlier this season against Emilio Nava in Melbourne.

Jacquet will now face Briton Felix Gill, who has never reached this stage at a Grand Slam, in a bid to secure a spot in the main draw.

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And for the match, it also highlighted the excitement of the occasional breathtaking tweener, a shot that has dazzled fans across both the ATP and WTA tours in recent years.

Aryna Sabalenka stunned fans with a flawless tweener at the Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka’s Italian Open campaign ended at the R32, but she left fans in awe with a spectacular display of skill against Barbora Krejcikova in R64. One of the most unforgettable moments of the match came when Sabalenka executed a stunning tweener during an intense rally.

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Even though Krejcikova finished the point with a brilliant lob-and-volley, she couldn’t help but applaud Sabalenka’s audacious shot as the Italian crowd erupted in appreciation.

The excitement of such moments has continued across other tournaments. At the BMW Open by Bitpanda in Munich, Alexander Zverev pulled off a remarkable shot during a tense third-set tiebreak against Miomir Kecmanovic.

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After Kecmanovic’s backhand clipped the net, Zverev reacted instantly, improvising with a tweener volley that landed deep, forcing an error from his opponent. What seemed like a standard volley quickly transformed into a display of extraordinary skill, as Zverev executed the shot under immense pressure.

Similarly, last year at the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, then world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz showcased his creativity on the court.

At 1-1 in the first set against Taylor Fritz, Alcaraz mixed up shots with a drop shot, followed by a lob, a tweener, a backhand volley, and an almost flawless final stroke, creating one of the best points of the tournament.

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Now at the French Open, fans will be watching closely in the opening rounds to see who can deliver the tournament’s most spectacular shots, keeping the tradition of audacious play alive.