WATCH: Ben Shelton’s Fiery Smash Nearly Hits Spectator Before Quick Reflexes Save the Day

Tennis fans already know Ben Shelton for unleashing monstrous 149 mph serves that leave stadiums stunned into silence. The toss, the loaded crouch, and the explosive upward launch combine into a breathtaking blur of raw athletic power every single time he strikes the ball. But at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open, it was Shelton’s ferocious forehand finish, not his serve, that nearly caused a painful accident before one fan’s lightning-quick reflexes saved the moment from disaster.

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During the second set of his match against Daniel Altmaier, Ben Shelton found himself trailing by a game in the set when one dramatic point suddenly grabbed the entire crowd’s attention.

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The rally unfolded when Shelton struck a serve that Altmaier managed to return softly near the American’s side of the net. Sensing the opportunity immediately, Shelton charged forward aggressively to finish the point.

As the ball floated near the tape, Shelton reached it in time and hammered a ferocious forehand winner into Altmaier’s side of the court. The shot landed cleanly for the point, but the ball then bounced sharply upward toward the stands at dangerous speed.

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One fan seated nearby suddenly found the ball flying directly toward him. Fortunately, the spectator reacted quickly and managed to get his hands up just in time to soften the impact and tried to catch the ball before serious harm could occur.

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The quick reflexes of the fan helped prevent what could have become a painful accident inside the stadium. Even so, the scary moment immediately drew reactions from both players and the crowd.

Shelton still won the point, leveling the set at 1-1, but his attention quickly shifted toward the fan after realizing how close the situation had come to becoming dangerous. The American immediately walked toward the stands to apologize for the incident.

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The fan responded with a reassuring thumbs up, showing that he was alright after the unexpected scare. That gesture brought relief across the court as the crowd erupted into loud applause for both Shelton’s concern and the fan’s reaction.

Despite the emotional moment, the match itself continued delivering high drama. Shelton appeared firmly in control for large stretches and looked well-positioned to close out another strong victory on German clay.

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However, Altmaier refused to back down in front of his home fans. The German produced an inspired comeback to stun World No. 6 Shelton 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event.

Interestingly, this was not the first time such an incident involving a fan had happened during a Shelton match, although the previous occurrence came on a hard court last year.

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Ben Shelton’s ace grazes courtside fan at Citi DC Open

Getting the best seat in the house can be thrilling, but it also comes with risks when watching Ben Shelton live. For instance, last year at the 2025 Citi Open, Shelton faced Canadian star Gabriel Diallo in the R16.

Shelton won the match comfortably, 6-3, 6-2, but there was one moment that sent a jolt of nerves through the crowd. During the match, Shelton prepared to serve while the fans leaned forward, eager to catch every detail.

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Chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote immediately addressed the first-row spectators. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you are sitting in the first row, when the players are serving, please pay attention. The ball is coming really fast,” he warned.

Moments after the announcement, Shelton unleashed a ferocious ace down the T. The ball curved sharply and appeared to hit a spectator’s leg, startling the fan with the sheer speed and power of the serve.

Shelton quickly moved to apologize. “Sorry. Are you okay? My bad,” he said, showing immediate concern for the startled spectator. The moment was tense but brief, and no serious harm came to the fan. The incident highlighted just how explosive Shelton’s serve can be when in full motion.

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Later, Shelton shared the incident on his Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes. “Scary that almost nailed someone… nastiest serve I hit fr,” he captioned the post, acknowledging the power of his delivery.

As Shelton now heads toward Roland Garros, the warning for front-row spectators is clear: the best seat in the house might be the most dangerous!