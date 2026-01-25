WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Gets Surprise On-Court Marriage Proposal at the Australian Open

Remember Steffi Graf’s iconic 1996 Wimbledon moment? The 22-time Grand Slam champion paused for laughs after a fan’s proposal, joking, “How much money do you have?” The crowd erupted. Fast forward to Melbourne, and history echoes again, as Carlos Alcaraz faced peak tension at the Australian Open, only this time, three marriage proposals rang out at once.

Carlos Alcaraz faced an unusual distraction during his Australian Open round of 16 match against American Tommy Paul. In the middle of the tense contest, three marriage proposals came from the crowd almost at once. One woman shouted, “Carlos, marry my daughter.”

Moments later, another voice followed with, “Marry my sister-in-law.” Within seconds, the stadium erupted in laughter when a third fan boldly yelled, “Marry me,” briefly turning pressure into pure comedy.

The lighthearted moment eased the tension on the court. Alcaraz smiled as the crowd enjoyed the unexpected interruption. For a brief instant, the high-stakes match took a back seat to humor and spontaneity.

Such scenes are not new for the Spanish star. Marriage proposals have followed Alcaraz at several events as his popularity continues to soar. His growing fame has made him a favorite not only for his tennis but also for his charm.

At the end of 2023, Alcaraz defeated Roberto Bautista Agut at the Carlos Alcaraz Cup exhibition match in Murcia. He won 7-6 (1), 1-6, and 10-7 after nearly two hours. During the match, as he prepared to serve, a fan suddenly shouted, “Carlitos, marry me!” Alcaraz laughed before continuing to play.

The trend continued into 2024. Alcaraz received another proposal while signing autographs in the streets of Turin. This happened after his second win at the ATP Finals, where he defeated Andrey Rublev.

During that moment, a fan known as trentotogradii on X shared the interaction online. She asked Alcaraz, “casate conmigo,” which means marry me in Spanish. The question made him shy, but he laughed it off.

She then asked if he had heard her clearly. Alcaraz confirmed that he had. The fan later posted a selfie with him on social media, adding to another memorable chapter in his growing stardom.

Even last December, Carlos Alcaraz took part in “A Racquet at The Rock,” an exhibition event held on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark. The Spaniard was playing Frances Tiafoe in a relaxed but lively atmosphere.

During the match, an unexpected moment stole the show. A fan in the stands loudly asked Alcaraz a surprising question. “Carlos, will you marry me?” the fan shouted, sending the arena into laughter.

As the crowd reacted, Tiafoe stepped in before serving. He quickly shut down the proposal with a blunt response. “h*ll no,” Tiafoe replied, triggering another wave of laughter from the spectators.

Beyond the marriage proposals, Alcaraz often shows his playful side. The young star is known for his humor and confidence. He has even taken cheeky jabs at fellow players, including a lighthearted and hilarious incident involving Australian top seed Alex De Minaur.

Carlos Alcaraz sends cheeky engagement message to Alex de Minaur

Last year, the Spaniard faced Alex de Minaur in a pre–Australian Open exhibition match. The match was played in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena and drew plenty of attention.

De Minaur defeated Alcaraz in a tight contest. The Australian won 7-5, 4-6, [10-5]. Despite the loss, Alcaraz stayed relaxed and engaged with the crowd after the match.

Following the exhibition, Alcaraz had the chance to share his thoughts on court. De Minaur had proposed to his girlfriend, British No. 1 Katie Boulter, during the off-season.

The moment came up during a joint interview with retired star Andrea Petkovic. She quickly mentioned De Minaur’s engagement and invited Alcaraz to congratulate the couple.

Alcaraz did not miss the chance to add humor. “I mean, I already told him congratulations. I don’t know if you’re sure about it!” he joked, drawing laughter from the crowd and from De Minaur himself.

After the playful remark, Alcaraz offered sincere wishes. He admitted he did not know Boulter well but spoke warmly about her. He also joked about his own age while struggling to find the right words.

He continued: “But no, I’ve seen them in the tournaments. I mean, I don’t know Katie very much but it seems that she’s a very nice person so I think you’re going to enjoy this marriage, hopefully everything is going to be good. And yeah, congratulations! As you said, I’m too young to talk.”

Now, Alcaraz is riding a strong momentum. He has reached the last eight, and his Australian Open dream remains very much alive.